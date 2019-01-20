‘Arrow’: “Past Sins” Photos Tease a Team-Up of Villains

The CW has released a new batch of photos for “Past Sins”, the eleventh episode of Arrow‘s seventh season.

The episode, which will be directed by series star David Ramsey, seems to signal a new sort of allegiance between some of the show’s antagonists. It appears that Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo), China White (Kelly Hu), Joe Wilson (Liam Hall), and Carrie Cutter (Amy Gumenick) will be brought together by ARGUS, in an attempt to kickstart the “Ghost Initiative”.

It’s unclear at this point exactly why the group is being formed, or how the group itself differs from the show’s previous incarnation of the Suicide Squad. But according to showrunner Beth Schwartz, the group coming together will put a twist on things — both for Team Arrow, and for the audience.

“I’ve been on the show since season one, and we’ve done all different types of storytelling,” Schwartz told ComicBook.com. “Last season, I felt like everyone was kind of on the same story, and for me, I feel like having everyone having different storylines, you can get a little bit deeper into the characters. Because we have such a large cast, it’s nice to have them more one-on-one than eight people in a scene at times.”

And the fact that Diaz is involved could certainly make things interesting, considering where things last left off between him and Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell).

“His decision to leave Diaz alive will not influence his relationship with Felicity, but I think it’s going to have an incredibly impactful moment on another person that he’s very close with,” Amell told reporters in an interview last year. “I don’t know if he’ll come to regret the decision, actually. Probably. Maybe that’s part of the new Oliver post-prison, is those are the decisions that he has to live with, even if ultimately the best thing to do would’ve been to not leave him alive. We shall see.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Past Sins” below!

“DAVID RAMSEY DIRECTS HIS FIRST EPISODE OF ARROW

The past comes back to haunt both Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Laurel (Katie Cassidy). Curtis (Echo Kellum) is upset when he discovers that Diggle (David Ramsey) and Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson) have restarted The Ghost Initiative with Diaz (guest star Kirk Acevedo), China White (guest star Kelly Hu), Kane Wolfman (guest star Liam Hall) and Carrie Cutter (guest star Amy Gumenick).

David Ramsey directed the episode written by Onalee Hunter Hughes & Tonya Kong.”

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.