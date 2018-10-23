‘Arrow’: Justice Is Served in New Season 7 Trailer

The CW has released a new preview for Arrow‘s seventh season, which features bits and pieces of new footage.

The preview highlights the new status quo that fans have this season, which began once Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) agreed to out himself as the Green Arrow and serve a life sentence in prison.

“After the premiere, we really isolate Oliver,” Amell recently told ComicBook.com. “He goes a long time without interacting with really any familiar face. I have enjoyed the couple of visitors that I’ve had. I actually had one recently with a character that I haven’t had a sit-down scene with in some time, and it was really fun to work with them again.”

While Oliver stands up for himself in Slabside Prison, Team Arrow will be attempting to take on Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) and the Longbow Hunters, as well as trying to deal with the new Green Arrow that has arrived in Star City.

“I can’t really tell you which way the new Green Arrow [lands], but Dinah and Rene will be arguing that point for a little bit. They’ll be on different sides for a little bit,” showrunner Beth Schwartz explained in a recent interview. “We’ll definitely unveil and explore before the end of the season, for sure.”

And of course, there’s the whole nature of the Arrowverse’s future, which the Season 7 premiere began to present in some interesting ways. The premiere established a new set of flash-forwards, where an older William Clayton (Ben Lewis) traveled to visit Lian Yu and find Roy Harper (Colton Haynes).

“We’re going to keep [the flash-forwards] all season and series,” Schwartz said during a recent press screening. “We didn’t know how long the show was going to go on for, so we always knew that after season 5, there wouldn’t be flashbacks. So, we had talked about flash-forwards years ago. Like, ‘is this what we’re going to do when there aren’t flashbacks?’”

“I think it opens up our world immensely,” Schwartz said. “For a seven season show, coming up with new stories that we haven’t done before is definitely a challenge. I think this is a really great way to tell some of these stories and also add a lot of mystery, because we can introduce something in the future and then you’re like, ‘How the hell did that happen?’ So in the present-day story, you’re going to really want to tune in to see all those details.”

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.