‘Arrow’: “The Longbow Hunters” Preview Released

The CW has released a new preview for “The Longbow Hunters”, the upcoming second episode of Arrow‘s seventh season.

After this week’s explosive season premiere, it’s pretty safe to say that Arrow is on new ground, with Oliver acclimating to his life in Slabside prison in some pretty major ways. On the outside, the remainder of the team is still a target of Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo), something that could get pretty gnarly.

“The idea now is: If Oliver’s in prison, is he actually more protected than the team?” Rickards said of Team Arrow’s battle in an interview earlier this year. “The rest of the team is all going to be in danger as well. Where that puts Felicity and William… I mean, we can only do so much to protect them.”

And as the episode’s title hints, fans can expect some sort of appearance from The Longbow Hunters, an eclectic team of villains consisting of Red Dart (Supernatural‘s Holly Elissa), Kodiac (Van Helsing‘s Michael Jonsson), and The Silencer (Orphan Black‘s Miranda Edwards). The team has been teased in one way or another since the Season 6 finale, and even with their brief appearance in a recent trailer, there’s no telling exactly how they will finally make their debut.

“There are a number of characters on the show that I would like to interact with right now that I’m not being given the opportunity to interact with, the Longbow Hunters among them,” Amell admitted in a recent interview with ComicBook.com. “I love the idea that we set them up in the finale and we’re starting to pay them off in the early part of this season. I also like that we carried over a villain. Having that dynamic is interesting. That was probably the most interesting thing.”

You can view the synopsis for “The Longbow Hunters” below!

“FELICITY IS DETERMINED TO FIND DIAZ AT ANY COST — In order to track down Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) from inside prison, Oliver (Stephen Amell) realizes that will require aligning with an old enemy.

Meanwhile, in Star City, Felicity’s (Emily Bett Rickards) attempts to root out Diaz are thwarted by Diggle (David Ramsey), whose allegiance to ARGUS now requires him to keep civilians like her on the outs. Realizing that she can no longer rely on her old team or old methods, a clear-eyed Felicity resolves to find a new way to go after Diaz.

Laura Belsey directed the episode written by Jill Blankenship & Rebecca Bellotto.”

“The Longbow Hunters” will air on Monday, October 22nd, at 8/7c on The CW.