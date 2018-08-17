‘Arrow’ Star Stephen Amell Gives a New Look at His Season 7 Beard

Arrow‘s seventh season will throw Oliver Queen into new territory — including giving him some new facial hair.

Stephen Amell, who stars in the long-running The CW series, recently shared a new close-up photo of the beard he has been growing out for Season 7. You can check out the photo below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This situation is becoming untenable. pic.twitter.com/erYorJpDNc — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) August 17, 2018

For some Arrow fans, the subject of Oliver’s facial hair has been increasingly complicated. In previous years, Amell hinted that he would never don the iconic Green Arrow goatee, with the closest consolation prize happening during an alternate universe appearance on Legends of Tomorrow. But in the more recent stretch of time, Amell has alluded to Oliver having different facial hair at some point and time.

“I promise you, before the series – not season, series – ends, we will have at least one shot with the iconic goatee,” Amell revealed back in 2017.

The Season 7 trailer has already shown fans what Oliver’s facial hair will look like, with a fuller beard and mustache than seen in seasons past. And while it’s anyone’s guess as to how long Oliver will be keeping that facial hair, it certainly makes sense with his current predicament.

In the Season 6 finale, Oliver resorted to going public with his Green Arrow identity as a way to protect those in his orbit, a choice that ultimately led him to be surrended to a supermax prison. As Amell has previously hinted, Oliver will be in prison for more than one episode, something that could have major ramifications on the world of the show.

“The idea now is: If Oliver’s in prison, is he actually more protected than the team?” Emily Bett Rickards, who plays Felicity Smoak, explained earlier this year. “The rest of the team is all going to be in danger as well. Where that puts Felicity and William, I mean, we can only do so much to protect them.”

“I think that’s one of the things I’m getting out of what they’ve planned for season seven – we’re not writing like we’re guaranteed something beyond this, because we’re not; nobody is.” Amell said in a recent interview. “I want them to really push forward and take the fact we have a certain license and a certain respect from the fans to take some chances.”

What do you think of Amell’s Arrow Season 7 facial hair? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The season seven premiere of Arrow, which is titled “Inmate 4587”, will debut on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.