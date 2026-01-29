Casting Every Stranger Things Star in the DCU With 13 Perfect Characters

The success of Stranger Things has propelled its actors to global stardom, and they could be perfect for roles in the new DC Universe. Since the show premiered in 2016, Stranger Things has grown over time to become a cultural phenomenon. One of Netflix’s most successful shows of all time, Stranger Things‘ final season marked the end of a substantial chapter in the lives of its audience and its cast. Many of the stars of the show have found themselves in an incredibly fortunate position, with the widespread fame and popularity afforded to them by the five-season Netflix series seemingly opening countless doors to new acting opportunities.

While some of the cast members of Stranger Things have already played roles or been cast in superhero movies and TV shows, one comic book continuity is still in its infancy and needs to cast many iconic characters. The DC Universe has yet to announce the casting of many important characters from DC Comics, and James Gunn and Peter Safran need look no further than Stranger Things, as all of the show’s main cast seem to fit at least one character in some way. Here’s who they’re each best suited to play if they were cast in the DCU.

13) Natalia Dyer as Batgirl

Natalia Dyer took her Stranger Things character Nancy Wheeler from a meek high-schooler to a genuine action hero, highlighting her acting range. With that in mind, Dyer would be a good casting for Batgirl in the DCU. As one of the characters wasted by previous DC movies, Dyer could do Batgirl justice in the DCU, as she both looks the part and could bring genuine depth to the hero.

12) Finn Wolfhard as Nightwing

Having played one of the main characters in Stranger Things, Mike Wheeler actor Finn Wolfhard had plenty of opportunities to show off his acting chops in the show. There are a handful of DC characters he could play, but he’s perhaps best suited to Nightwing if he were cast in the DCU. His tall, lean frame and dark hair match Nightwing’s appearance, and his ability to play a character with a strong moral compass has already been proven by his time starring in Stranger Things.

11) Winona Ryder as Hippolyta

Of all the ’80s stars in Stranger Things, Winona Ryder is undeniably one of the most famous, with her turn as Joyce Byers being just the latest in an already impressive career. Should Ryder be cast in the DCU, she’d be perfect to play Queen Hippolyta, the ruler of the Amazons and Wonder Woman’s mother. Ryder’s role in Stranger Things established her ability to play a strong matriarchal figure, and she bears a strong resemblance to the Hippolyta of the comics.

10) Charlie Heaton as Scarecrow

Charlie Heaton’s role as Jonathan Byers isn’t one that translates perfectly to any particular DC character. However, it does seem that Heaton is at risk of being typecast as the caring big brother, so his potential DCU role deserves to be something very different from his Stranger Things character. Heaton would be brilliant as Scarecrow in an upcoming Batman movie or TV show, and the villain role could help him redefine himself to audiences as an actor.

9) Millie Bobby Brown as Raven

Since playing Eleven in Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown has become one of the best-known actors in Hollywood. Casting her in a prominent role in the DCU would be a coup for the franchise, and though there are many characters she could play, Raven seems like a perfect fit. Raven has only been adapted into live-action once, so Brown would be able to make the role her own, and she also has an obvious track record of convincingly bringing superpowered characters to life.

8) Caleb McLaughlin as Static

One of the most popular DC fancasts puts Stranger Things‘ Lucas actor Caleb McLaughlin in the role of Static. McLaughlin certainly has the necessary screen presence, charisma, and physicality to bring Static to life, although he is rapidly aging beyond convincingly playing a teen hero. Should the DCU seek to bring the fancast to life, either it needs to happen soon, or Static will need to be aged up slightly to accommodate the perfect casting.

7) Noah Schnapp as Tim Drake

Considered by some to be the best Robin in DC Comics, Tim Drake is an incredibly important character. Noah Schnapp’s turn as Will Byers shares some similarities with the character of Tim Drake, making the actor a good fit for the role in the DCU. Crucially, Schnapp bears a solid resemblance to the character, making his potential casting in the role seem a natural fit should DC opt to employ Stranger Things actors in the franchise.

6) Sadie Sink as Starfire

Having been officially cast in the MCU movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Sadie Sink is already tied to the DCU’s rival franchise. However, she’d also be a perfect choice to play Starfire in the DCU. Sink’s turn as Max in Stranger Things demonstrated her dramatic acting talent, but the role of Starfire could help her create a slightly less serious image. Not only does Sink boast the perfect hair to play the character, but she has also proven she’s more than capable of delivering powerful performances in CGI-heavy scenes.

5) Gaten Matarazzo as Beast Boy

Gaten Matarazzo proved to be one of Stranger Things‘ most lovable breakout stars, with his character Dustin Henderson playing an important role in all five seasons of the show. Casting him in the DCU is relatively difficult, as he deserves a role that makes proper use of his natural charm and infectiously fun personality. Beast Boy would be perfect for Matarazzo, as the character fits the actor on multiple levels and is already proving one of the most popular fancasts involving the actor.

4) Maya Hawke as Poison Ivy

Maya Hawke’s turn as Robin in Stranger Things catapulted the actor to impressive heights, and she’s even beginning to rival the fame of her A-list parents. Casting her in the DCU isn’t easy, as there are few strong female characters that would make full use of her talents. While Poison Ivy so far doesn’t rank as one of the best Batman movie villains, Hawke’s mother having previously played the character makes the Stranger Things star the best choice to bring her to life in the DCU. Hawke could breathe new life into Poison Ivy, and it would also give her a chance to play a more villainous role than she did on Stranger Things.

3) Jamie Campbell Bower as the Joker

Perhaps the most talked-about DCU fancasting is that of Jamie Campbell Bower. The actor rose to prominence with his turn as the villainous Henry Creel — better known as Vecna — in Stranger Things, but he’s practically a shoo-in to play the DCU’s Joker. As well as looking the part both facially and in build, his ability to bring sinister characters to life on-screen was clearly proven beyond all doubt by his turn in Stranger Things.

2) David Harbour as Commissioner Gordon

Stranger Things propelled David Harbour from a character actor to a genuine Hollywood star, so the chances of him appearing in the DCU seem high. There are few characters he seems better suited to play than Commissioner James Gordon, the long-time ally of Batman and the vigilante’s point of contact within the GCPD. Harbour already has the look of the character, as well as experience playing a law enforcement officer, as evidenced by his starring role in Stranger Things.

1) Joe Keery as Plastic Man

Joe Keery’s turn as Steve Harrington made the character one of Stranger Things’ most popular. Should Keery be cast as a superhero in the DCU, there is no character he’d do better than Plastic Man. The jocular hero would perfectly match Keery’s fast-talking charm, and it’s hard to imagine Keery in anything other than a relatively non-serious hero role in the franchise. As such, Plastic Man would be the perfect fit for the Stranger Things star.

