‘Arrow’ Showrunner Talks Laurel’s Path to Redemption in Season 7

A path to redemption for Earth-2’s Laurel Lance is one that many fans Arrow fans have wondered about since the character took to impersonating her Earth-1 counterpart last season and it sounds like there may be one. It just might be a very long path.

Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about several aspects of the show’s seventh season and explained while Oliver may be the focus, it will also get into the heroic paths of the other characters — including Laurel Lance/Black Siren (Katie Cassidy).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s focused on Oliver but will hit on all the characters, just the choices they’ve made this season by becoming a hero in a different way,” Schwartz says. “it affects Laurel/Black Siren, she has a large way to go to redeem herself from last season. It will even affect some of our characters in the future story as well.”

Laurel having a “large way to go” towards redemption might be a bit of an understatement. In Season 6, Laurel aligned herself with Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) and while she ultimately turned away from him her actions helped put him into a greater position of power. She also killed several people along the way, including Dinah Drake/Black Canary’s (Juliana Harkavy) love, Vincent Sobel/Vigilante. It’s a dark place to work back from, but as photos from the series’ upcoming second episode “The Longbow Hunters” shows, it seems like the two Canaries might just find themselves as allies instead of enemies.

“Yes, I do think there’s a chance at redemption for her.” Cassidy told ComicBook.com last year. “I think there will be people who understand when she has the opportunity and once we learn what she’s gone through, why she is the way that she is. I think people will be able to relate to it, have sympathy for her. I think there’s a chance at really helping her get back to who she is at her core, and potentially not be so crazy, and have a good side to her, but I think as time goes on we’ll learn that.”

What do you think? Will Laurel have an opportunity to be redeemed? Can she be redeemed? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.