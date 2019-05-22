Arrow ended its seventh season last week on The CW and it was a hugely eventful season at that. What began with Oliver Queen in prison soon became a story of redemption and legacy, with the hero going from public enemy number one to having saved Star City as the episodes unfolded. The season also saw more personal changes for the character and his allies as well as a glimpse at the future with everything coming together in a season finale that saw a major goodbye as well as set up for another. Yes, Arrow‘s seventh season was a wild ride, but if you missed it during broadcast, you’re in luck. Arrow Season 7 is now streaming on Netflix.

One week after broadcast on The CW, Arrow‘s complete seventh season has officially begun streaming on Netflix, giving fans a chance to catch up on the Arrowverse series or simply go back and watch for details they have missed during its broadcast run. The latter may be especially important considering that the upcoming eighth season will be Arrow’s last and the fact that the entire Arrowverse crossover — meaning Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman — “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is coming with Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) playing a significant role.

How significant? Well, it was revealed during the Season 7 finale that Oliver had made a bargain with The Monitor during the “Elseworlds” crossover and now the cosmic being was coming to collect. A huge threat to the multiverse is coming and Oliver is needed to serve — even though it will mean his death. That reveal meant that Oliver had to say goodbye to his family, a family which now included his and Felicity’s (Emily Bett Rickards) infant daughter, Mia. Fans also had to say goodbye to Rickards in that finale episode as well, as the actress announced earlier this year that she would not be returning for Arrow‘s final season this fall.

And as for Arrow‘s final season? It sounds like it will see Oliver face his most challenging battles yet, ones that per the official synopsis for Arrow‘s eighth season sounds a lot like the lead up to “Crisis” will test the hero in ways he’s never been tested before. You can check it out below.

After a violent shipwreck, billionaire playboy Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) was missing and presumed dead for five years before being discovered alive on a remote island in the North China Sea. He returned home to Star City, bent on righting the wrongs done by his family and fighting injustice. As the Green Arrow, Oliver successfully saved his city with the help of his team including former soldier John Diggle (David Ramsey), computer-science expert Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), former protégé Roy Harper (Colton Haynes), street-savvy Rene Ramirez (Rick Gonzalez), metahuman Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy), brilliant inventor Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum) and Earth-2 Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy). In the wake of discovering what his future holds, Oliver will find himself pit against his most challenging battle yet, one that will leave the multiverse hanging in the balance. In Arrow’s final season, Oliver Queen is forced to confront the reality of what it means to be a hero.

Arrow Season 7 is now streaming on Netflix. The show will return for its final season this fall on The CW.