‘Arrow’: Stephen Amell Says Oliver Does Something Horrible in Season 7 Premiere

It sounds like Arrow‘s latest season premiere might end up polarizing some fans.

Stephen Amell, who stars in the series as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, recently addressed his character’s current predicament during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. With Oliver currently stuck in jail after turning himself in as the Green Arrow, it sounds like things will only get worse from there.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“One scene in the premiere, what Oliver does is reprehensible.” Amell revealed. “There’s nothing about him that is heroic at all [in the episode].”

This notion will certainly surprise Arrow fans, and make them speculate about what horrible thing Amell could be referencing. But either way, it sounds like one of Amell’s goals is to get a genuine reaction from viewers, in one way or another.

“Obviously, you want to lean into things that you think fans would want, right?” Amell suggested in a previous interview. “Concurrently, I’m all for things that make fans mad, because mad is no different than happy. The only thing that I don’t want is indifference. I always joke with fans about my alter-ego, Evil Story Steve. If you were to tell me, you know, that four people died in the season premiere of Arrow in season seven, I’d be very sad … but my alter-ego, Evil Story Steve, would be like, ‘Oh – that’s very exciting; why’d that happen?’”

“So, I think that making fans happy, clearly, is what you wanna do when you’re on a show in general because you want people to keep watching, as long as you’re not afraid to lean into things that may make them go, ‘But why would you do that? I hate that. That’s awful,’ because that’s not actually what they mean. If someone screams out on Twitter, ‘I’m gonna stop watching the show!’ they’re probably not gonna stop watching the show, you know what I mean?”

Are you excited to see Arrow‘s seventh season? And what horrible thing do you think Amell could be talking about? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The season seven premiere of Arrow, which is titled “Inmate 4587”, will debut on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.