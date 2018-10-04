Stephen Amell Teases ‘Arrow’ Season 7 Premiere

The countdown for Arrow‘s season seven premiere has officially begun.

Stephen Amell, who stars as Oliver Queen on the long-running The CW series, recently shared a photo promoting the beginning of Season 7. The photo shows Oliver’s back in the showers at Slabside Prison, along with information about the Season 7 premiere date.

For those who have been keeping up with Arrow‘s off-season updates, this photo certainly carries an interesting notion behind it, as it looks like Oliver will be having some sort of naked prison fight in that shower.

“Beth [Schwartz, Arrow showrunner] and I had a phone call with BNSP, which is our censors… a very lengthy phone call about a particular scene that we never had before,” frequent Arrow director James Bamford explained in an interview earlier this summer. “So, we are really trying to push the limits on the show in the gritty factor. We are trying to go as far as you can go within the confines of our network and what is expected of us and what we can do and can’t do. We are not on Netflix, so we will never be able to X, Y, and Z, but we are damn sure going to try.”

As fans will remember, Oliver is spending some time in jail after agreeing to cooperate with the FBI and unmask himself as the Green Arrow, something that will have a major effect on the world outside of Slabside.

“Everything is a little bit under constraints because of what’s going on with Oliver so [the vigilantism is] definitely going to be there, but they’re going to have to be a little bit crafty in how they go about it,” Juliana Harkavy, who plays Dinah Drake/Black Canary, told ComicBook.com. “I think everybody kind of has to step up in their own way. In a large part I think that’s what this season is really going to be about like how do we see ourselves as heroes without our leader. It’s going to come in a lot of different forms for Dinah.”

“The idea now is: If Oliver’s in prison, is he actually more protected than the team?” Emily Bett Rickards, who plays Felicity Smoak, explained in an interview earlier this year. “The rest of the team is all going to be in danger as well. Where that puts Felicity and William… I mean, we can only do so much to protect them.”

The season seven premiere of Arrow, which is titled “Inmate 4587”, will debut on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.