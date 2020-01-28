Arrow Series Finale: Colton Haynes Shares Sneak Peak at Roy & Thea Reunion

With “Fadeout,” the series finale of Arrow, just hours away, longtime series star Colton Haynes took to social media to share a peek at the reunion between his character Roy Harper and his on-again/off again girlfriend, Thea Queen (Willa Holland). Both actors have left Arrow at various points, but have made it back for final season appearances…and the two will share the screen again in the finale for the first time since Roy reappeared in season seven. The reunion is one that consulting producer and series co-creator Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com that the producers wanted to make sure gave some resolution.

Tonight’s episode will see the series cast, along with a number of returning guest stars from seasons past and some from other DC TV shows, mourning the passing of Oliver Queen, who gave his life during the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event. There will be a flashback to season one, though, providing some action in an episode that could otherwise feel like a strange outlier in a series that relied so much on action and stunts to craft its visual and narrative identity.

“We felt it was important for Roy and Thea to reconcile,” Guggenheim told ComicBook.com, adding that because the couple have fought and argued and made up and broken up so many times in the show’s eight seasons, he and executive producer/showrunner Beth Schwartz felt it was really important to get their dynamic right so that it felt like the scenes belonged in the finale.

As you can see above, it is not just the one costumed scene or even two that the pair get: they’re together several times throughout the episode in a number of different contexts, giving their arc a chance to really play itself out in the final hour of the series.

Arrow airs its series finale tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following a one-hour retrospective series titled Hitting the Bullseye, which will feature interviews that reflect on the series’ history and legacy.