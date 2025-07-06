James Gunn Should Bring the DCU’s Trinity Together in an Unexpected Place

The DC Universe is unlike most superhero franchises because countless heroes are active before it even really begins. When Superman makes the leap to the big screen, he’s already going to have a couple of years of experience under his belt. Batman is in a similar boat because Creature Commandos reveals that he’s been out fighting villains like Doctor Phosphorus for a long time. That leaves Wonder Woman as the only member of DC’s Trinity not to have been spotted in the new franchise, but a vision Amanda Waller has of Ilana Rostovic’s plans for the world at least teases the Amazon.

James Gunn has all the parts he needs to bring Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman together in live-action once again, and he’s letting the world know that it’s going to happen at some point. However, before he greenlights another movie that pits Superman and Batman against each other or a Justice League film, he should consider uniting the DCU’s biggest heroes in a project that’s already in development.

The DCU Is Already Embracing the Bad Guys

After Superman and his cousin, Supergirl, headline the DCU’s first two movies, the spotlight will be on Clayface, the underutilized Batman villain that Mike Flanagan and James Watkins think they can turn into a star. The shape-shifting bad guy isn’t alone, though, as there are murmurs of another DCU movie set to focus on villains. Deathstroke and Bane are going to appear on the big screen together, and while their mission is being kept under wraps, any scheme that involves the two of them is sure to be memorable.

Captain America: Brave New World writer Matthew Orton is penning the script, and reports claim that the project could go into production as early as fall 2025. If that ends up panning out, Deathstroke and Bane could make their DCU debuts as early as 2027, which is enough time for Superman to stop Lex Luthor and Co. and make some new friends. That way, Gunn can have DC’s Trinity come together at the end of the villain-led project and show the evildoers what happens when they play fast and loose with the rules. It will set the tone for the DCU and ensure that it doesn’t have to tackle a problem that the Marvel Cinematic Universe can’t seem to escape.

James Gunn Can’t Stretch His Heroes Too Thin

Despite Thunderbolts* being a major win for the MCU with critics and fans alike, it sets itself up for failure by having its final battle be in New York City. The Void attacks after Valentina Allegra de Fontaine tries to kill its host, Bob Reynolds, aka Sentry. The newly formed Thunderbolts are on the scene, so they try to keep the damage to a minimum. However, the only way they can stop The Void is by being consumed by it and appealing to Bob’s humanity. It’s a risky play that pays off, but it’s hard to understand why the Thunderbolts are the only ones who step up to the plate. There are countless other heroes in the MCU’s New York City, including Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and Daredevil, and somehow none of them are around to help when the whole world is in danger.

The DCU won’t have it easy since every major city is sure to be home to at least a couple of heroes. Gotham alone may have half a dozen vigilantes roaming its streets, and Deathstroke and Bane are sure to be familiar with a few of them. Once Batman gets word that two of his enemies are up to no good, he can reach out to Superman and Wonder Woman for backup. There’s little chance that what essentially boils down to the power of two super soldiers can get past Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. The villains will have to accept their defeat and accept that they’re living in a new era, one that won’t allow bad guys to run around unchecked.

Would you like to see Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman appear on the big screen together before a Justice League movie? Are you excited to see DC's Trinity together again in live-action?