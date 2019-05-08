Arrow: Laurel, Curtis, and Bronze Tiger Return in Season 7 Finale Photos

The CW has released a huge batch of photos for “You Have Saved This City”, the season finale of Arrow’s seventh season. The photos showcase Team Arrow’s final fight against Emiko Queen (Sea Shimooka) — and prove that some familiar faces will be joining in that crusade.

The photos see Laurel Lance/Black Canary (Katie Cassidy-Rogers) and Bronze Tiger (Michael Jai White) suiting up against Emiko, while other screenshots from the Arrow bunker show Curtis Holt/Mr. Terrific (Echo Kellum) helping as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As viewers will remember, Laurel realized she could move beyond her troubled past in last month’s “Lost Canary”, which motivated her to use Earth-1 Laurel’s suit to be the Black Canary of Earth-2. This season also saw Bronze Tiger being released from prison by Laurel for telling the truth about Ricardo Diaz’s murder, and Curtis left the show to pursue a career in Washington DC.

You can check out the synopsis for “You Have Saved This City” below, and scroll on to check out the rest of the photos!

“FAMILY TIES — The battle between Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Emiko (Sea Shimooka) comes to a boiling point which brings back some familiar faces and leaves others in dire jeopardy.

James Bamford directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Rebecca Bellotto.”

Arrow airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW. “You Have Saved This City” will air on May 13t.

Diggle

…And Broze Tiger!

Roy

Ready to Help

Canaries!

Let Them Hear the Black Canary

The Team

Ready

Felicity

Emiko Doesn’t Look Happy

Oliver

Siblings

This Looks Bad

Will Emiko Believe Oliver?

Olicity

Curtis is Back!

Hard at Work

The Team