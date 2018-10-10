‘Arrow’ Star Stephen Amell Shares His Advice for Ruby Rose as Batwoman

Stepping into the shoes of a superhero can be a daunting task for any actor, but when it comes to a superhero that is part of a larger, well-established universe like The CW‘s Arrowverse it can be even more of a challenge. It’s one that Ruby Rose will face when she suits up as Batwoman in the upcoming “Elseworlds” crossover, but fortunately, Arrow star Stephen Amell has her back.

In interview with Variety, the Green Arrow actor admitted that while Rose doesn’t need his help, he is there for her as she joins the popular Arrowverse.

“I haven’t spoken with Ruby yet,” Amell said. “I know absolutely everything about the crossover, and there is literally nothing I can say about it. Ruby doesn’t need my help, at all. But I have always taken great pride when we have a new character — this situation is very similar to when Grant [Gustin] was introduced as Barry Allen on our show. You effectively have an episode that is this person’s story, but they are dropping into a world where everyone is familiar with one another, there are no nerves, everyone knows how it works. Even if she doesn’t feel it, I feel like there’s a great deal of pressure on Ruby. I would just hope that if she needs anything from me, she wouldn’t hesitate to ask.”

Amell is right about the pressure. In comics, Kate Kane/Batwoman is the first major DC superhero to be openly gay and should the Batwoman series that is in development make it to television. Rose’s take will be the first openly lesbian superhero to lead her own series. It’s a role that has the potential to be a major inspiration for many LGBTQ viewers, something that Rose is already very acutely aware of.

“I get to be Batwoman,” Rose told Jimmy Fallon in the wake of her casting announcement. “I feel like the reason I kept getting so emotional was because growing up watching TV I never saw someone on TV that I could identify with, let alone a superhero. [Tearing up] I said I wouldn’t do that and I’ve always had this saying, well not me, Oscar Wilde, which is ‘be yourself because everyone else is taken’ and so I always lived by that motto and the second motto when I came into the industry was ‘be the person that you needed when you were younger’ and I feel like one motto sort of led me to the other and I just kept crying about it.”

Amell is also right about Rose not needing his help, at least not in terms of looking the part. The CW released the first official look of Rose in full Batwoman glory yesterday, revealing a very comics-accurate suit for the superhero which you can check out here.

The Arrowverse crossover, “Elseworlds”, will take place across three nights, kicking off on Sunday, December 9th on The Flash at 8 p.m. ET. It continues on Arrow Monday, December 10th at 8 p.m. and then finishes up on Supergirl Tuesday, December 11th at 8 p.m. ET.