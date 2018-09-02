‘Arrow’ Star Stephen Amell “Breaks Out” of Prison for All In

Arrow’s Stephen Amell is stepping into the ring this weekend, and a new photo shows the lengths he’ll go to to make sure the match goes on.

Amell shared a new photo from the Arrow set, as he’s sporting makeup from the show showing a battered and bruised Oliver. Amell is also sporting a new shirt with his own spin on the Bullet Club, as it features the words Vigilante Club and has his trademark bow and arrow under a skull with his mask on it.

The caption reads “I broke out. Next stop, All In.” You can check out the full photo below.

I broke out. Next stop, All In. pic.twitter.com/ZlIwmbOq9r — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) August 31, 2018

For those interested in matching Amell’s look (the shirt that is, not the beaten up look) you can grab the limited edition shirt right here for two more days. You can also grab a coffee cup with the logo if you so desire.

All In sports some great matches, but Cody Rhodes told ComicBook.com why fans should pay particular attention to Amell vs Christopher Daniels.

“As far as the whole totality of the show, there’s 11 matches with zero hour, and the all-in broadcast itself,” Rhodes said. “I think the one that wrestling fans are a little sticky with is Stephen Amell versus Christopher Daniels, and to me, from a director’s standpoint, I’m going to have to remind myself not to be a fan because I’m such a fan of C.D., and Stephen’s one of the hardest working people I know. I really hope that that surprises people, that that turns some heads. Because they’re in a volatile environment. Chicago, and BT fans, they accept nothing less but perfection.”

You can find the full card for All In below.

NWA World Heavyweight Championship

Nick Aldis (c) vs. Cody

ROH World Championship

Jay Lethal (c) vs. Battle Royal Winner

Joey Janela (w/ Penelope Ford) vs. Adam “Hangman” Page

Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll

Golden Elite (Young Bucks & Kota Ibushi) vs. Rey Mysterio, Bandido & Fenix

Christopher Daniels vs. Stephen Amell

Madison Rayne vs. Chelsea Greene vs. Britt Baker vs. Tessa Blanchard

Kenny Omega vs. Pentagon Jr.

Zero Hour Over Budget Battle Royal

Moose, Jordynne Grace, Colt Cabana, Ethan Page, Rocky Romero, Brian Cage, Billy Gunn, Jimmy Jacobs, Marko Stunt and six others.

Briscoes vs. SCU (Kazarian and Scorpio Sky)

Also Booked:

Matt Cross

Maxwell Jacob Friedman

‘Best Friends’ (Chuckie T & Trent Beretta)

Not Booked:

Flip Gordon

Dennis Stamp

All In airs on Sept. 1st, and you can find out how to tune in here.