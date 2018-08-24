‘Arrow’s Stephen Amell Doesn’t Want To Let Cody Rhodes Down

Arrow’s Stephen Amell will be going on on one with Christopher Daniels at All-In, and while he wants to win for his own pride there’s also the matter of Cody Rhodes.

Amell and Rhodes have crossed paths before during Rhodes time in WWE, where he faced off against Amell during his time as Stardust. Since then Cody has reinvented himself yet again, and this time leads the Bullet Club stable on Amell’s side. Amell posted to social media regarding the upcoming match, crediting a big part of his determination to not letting Rhodes down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Becoming friends with @CodyRhodes over the past few years has been an exceptional experience. I’m going to have a great match at All In for a variety of reasons. The main one? I don’t want to let him down.”

His opponent Christopher Daniels made sure to point out that none of Amell’s Bullet Club friends would be there to help him, and he had a few other things to say as well.

“Stephen Amell…the trash talking barefoot deadlifting beard wearing son of a gun,” Daniels said. “Stephen, I thought you played an archer on television, how could you miss the mark about Christopher Daniels and All-In as much as you did. I mean, I don’t need anybody’s rub to get in All-In…and jealous? Of you? No no no, I’m not jealous of you or your success or chosen profession, I’m in awe of you. I respect what you do and I respect it so much that when I tried to enter your world I came in through the front door on the ground level.”

You can find the entire All-In card below.

NWA World Heavyweight Championship

Nick Aldis (c) vs. Cody

ROH World Championship

Jay Lethal (c) vs. Battle Royal Winner

Joey Janela (w/ Penelope Ford) vs. Adam “Hangman” Page

Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll

Golden Elite (Young Bucks & Kota Ibushi) vs. Rey Mysterio, Bandido & Fenix

Christopher Daniels vs. Stephen Amell

Madison Rayne vs. Chelsea Greene vs. Britt Baker vs. Tessa Blanchard

Kenny Omega vs. Pentagon Jr.

Zero Hour Over Budget Battle Royal

Moose, Jordynne Grace, Colt Cabana, Ethan Page, Rocky Romero, Brian Cage, Billy Gunn, Jimmy Jacobs, Marko Stunt and six others.

Briscoes vs. SCU (Kazarian and Scorpio Sky)

Also Booked:

Matt Cross

Maxwell Jacob Friedman

‘Best Friends’ (Chuckie T & Trent Beretta)

Not Booked:

Flip Gordon

Dennis Stamp (R.I.P. but he’d be booked before Flip)

All-In airs on Sept. 1st on HonorClub, Pay-Per-View, and Fite TV.