‘Arrow’s Stephen Amell Spotted in Full Flash Costume

The new ‘Elseworlds’ crossover is going to be switching up the usual Arrowverse formula in a big way, with alternate universe versions of the heroes we know and love. One of the biggest changes will be Stephen Amell’s Oliver Queen and Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen switching superhero personas, as we’re introduced to an alternate universe in which Oliver is The Flash, and Barry is Green Arrow.

Even though we’ve already seen a promo poster teasing the Arrow/Flash switch, there are now set photos starting to pop up, giving fans a full look at Stephen Amell in his full Flash costume!

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, Amell’s Flash is very similar to the new suit Barry Allen has received in season 4 – but it also kind of invokes the look and feel of Flash actor John Wesley Shipp’s Flash costume from the ’90s Flash series. It’s the bright color and fabric look that creates the association – and also the fact that Amell looks more similar to Shipp than Grant Gustin does in his Flash suit. If nothing else, this seems like it’s going to be another great little fan-service novelty for Arrowverse fans.

“Elseworlds” invokes the proud DC Comics tradition of exploring other realities and storylines for DC heroes, which would never occur in the timeline of main canon. It’s been an arm of the DC brand where fans’ wildest “What Ifs” and speculative debates are allowed to run wild, and it’s resulted in some great stories, character changes, and even some great characters switches and mashups. Case in point is this latest example right in front of us: Seeing Arrow and Flash switch identities should be a milestone event for the Arrowverse ages.

The Arrowverse crossover, “Elseworlds”, will take place across three nights, kicking off on Sunday, December 9th on The Flash at 8 p.m. ET. It continues on Arrow Monday, December 10th at 8 p.m. and then finishes up on Supergirl Tuesday, December 11th at 8 p.m. ET.