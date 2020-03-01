Arrow’s Stephen Amell Reveals the Flash’s Grant Gustin Was His Favorite Actor to Work With on Crossovers

The CW’s Arrowverse crossovers are huge undertakings that bring together the actors from the networks various DC shows and that means that, while production on the fan-favorite events requires long hours and a lot of effort, it’s also an opportunity for the stars to have a chance to interact with actors they otherwise wouldn’t have much of an opportunity to. For Arrow‘s Stephen Amell, his favorite actor to work with on the Arrowverse crossover events is none other than The Flash‘s Grant Gustin, as he told fans during a panel at C2E2 2020 in Chicago this weekend.

When asked by a fan who his favorite actor to work with during the crossovers was, Amell didn’t even hesitate. His answer was immediate and he went on to explain why working with Gustin was so special for him.

“Grant. For sure. I really really love and I really valued every opportunity I got to work with Grant,” Amell said. “I always felt like when I came out of a scene with Grant or a day of working with him I always felt like I became a little bit of a better actor. No, selfishly, I want to be better.”

Amell has long been open about how much he enjoys working with Gustin. Last fall, Amell shared to Twitter a short video clip of his last time working with Amell during production on the most recent crossover, “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. In that post, Amell shared some of the same sentiments he did at C2E2, noting that he learned so much from Gustin over the years they’ve worked together.

“Just wrapped my last day working with Grant,” Amell wrote at the time. “I’ve learned so much from him over the past 7 years. Always felt like Barry brought the best out in Oliver. If Arrow lit the spark, Flash fanned the flame. Also… I fell asleep during our last scene. Thank you, Mr. Gustin.”

And the appreciation goes both ways. Gustin himself had nothing but kind words for Amell last year when news broke that the eighth season of Arrow would be it’s last.

“It’s always been clear to me how much it means to Stephen to have the privilege of getting to go on this journey as Oliver Queen,” Gustin wrote at the time. “And how much care he’s always put towards it. I will never forget oh so many memories we shared together during our hundreds, if not thousands of hours of crossover filming.”

“I’ll never forget binge watching season one and being scared sh*tless my first day on set, seeing you all in person,” Gustin said. “Stephen, you’re a legend. Maybe this means we can hang out more?”

