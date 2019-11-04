Arrow’s Stephen Amell Reveals Epic Struggle With a Hammock in Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover

The CW is currently hard at work on its biggest Arrowverse crossover yet, “Crisis on Inifnite Earths”, and the various stars and teams behind the Arrowverse shows are giving it their all to make this latest crossover a true DC TV milestone. Few are working harder or more diligently than Arrow leading man Stephen Amell, who is not only helping bring “Crisis” to the screen, but is also wrapping his nearly decade-long run on Arrow, as that series comes to an end. If you want to know just how dedicated Amell is to making “Crisis” great, just check out this video of the actor giving 110% to get himself through one of his most challenging stunts yet.

May we present: Stephen Amell vs. the hammock:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The best thing about this video are the sounds that Amell makes while stuck in that hammock: it’s like hearing an old man trying to get up off the floor after falling in house all alone. The “old man” portion of that analogy my be apt: Stephen Amell is no spring chicken anymore, and the physical demands of doing Arrow could be a large portion of the reason why the actor is stepping down from this role. Then again, to be fair: Amell is still in prime physical condition, but it would arguably be tough for any actor wearing that leather Green Arrow costume to move in, let alone perform any acrobatic moves in.

As for the setting: Oliver Queen (Amell) is clearly hanging out on the Legends of Tomorrow time-hopping spaceship The Waverider. The reasons for that reunion are pretty intriguing to ponder, given the current storyline of Arrow and the details we know about “Crisis” (like a “special episode” of Legends airing during the crossover before the show actually returns); regardless, it’s good to get the tease that Oliver will get one last visit with the Legends before his impending death. Amell shouldn’t feel embarrassed, either: as the chat threads clearly points out, most of the Legends of Tomorrow cast have probably gotten stuck in that hammock at some point or another. You know Brandon Routh certainly has…

Crisis on Infinite Earths kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.