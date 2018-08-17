‘Arrow’s Stephen Amell Attempting to Grow Beard to Achieve Iconic Green Arrow Look

Arrow star Stephen Amell is working on achieving Green Arrow’s iconic wizard-like pointed goatee — but he’s “closer to Thanos,” Avengers: Infinity War‘s stubbled, square-chinned bad guy.

Been trying to grow my beard to look like the iconic image of Green Arrow. Five months in… I’m closer to Thanos. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) August 13, 2018

Amell teased a limited-time goatee during a May convention appearance, telling audiences, “Just because you’ve been polite, and just because everyone has been so nice to me today, I can break some news for you and let you know that in Season Seven I am going to debut the goatee.”

The archer typically dons a green Robin Hood-like costume in the pages of DC Comics, complete with an out-of-style hat — worn to disguise a bald spot, according to detective and fellow superhero the Elongated Man — but the Sherwood-esque hat won’t be making an appearance.

“I can’t promise that I’m going to keep [the goatee] forever,” Amell said. “I can definitely promise that I’m not going to wear the stupid hat.”

Queen’s not-so-secret identity and new post-prison status quo means an overhauled look for Starling City’s premiere superhero.

“We’ve actually been thinking a lot, assuming that Ollie gets out of prison if he suits back up as the Green Arrow, what does that costume look like?” Amell said. “Because there’s no more secret identity. That cat is out of the bag. Not that it was that secret before, but we will see.”

Before the series ends, he promised, “We will have at least one shot with the iconic goatee.”

“During [Season Two] hiatus I grew a beard & fashioned a goatee while shaving it,” Amell wrote in a tweet published in 2015. “Looked like someone with a record trying to blend into a new city.”

Arrow returns with its Season Seven premiere Monday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.