‘Arrow’s Stephen Amell Shares Intense Weightlifting Workout Video

Production on Arrow‘s seventh season is underway and while Oliver Queen may be in prison when The CW superhero show returns this fall, that doesn’t mean Stephen Amell can skip out on any workouts.

The series star took to Twitter on Monday with a short workout video revealing some of the intense weightlifting he does to get and stay in vigilante shape. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The routine Amell posted is serious hard work by any definition and is in line with what one would expect for the actor considering that Arrow frequently features Oliver Queen/Green Arrow carrying out some seriously physical challenges in the pursuit of justice. And while Oliver might not be trying to keep Star City safe right off the bat in season seven, he’ll want to stay in peak condition just the same. With Oliver having been sent to Slabside Maximum Security Prison, the former vigilante will find himself face-to-face with many of the criminals he put there in the first place — a challenge that will be unlike anything that he’s faced before.

Depending on how that plays out, it may very well represent a big shift for the series, which is something that Amell seems to be excited about.

“I think that’s one of the things I’m getting out of what they’ve planned for season seven — we’re not writing like we’re guaranteed something beyond this, because we’re not; nobody is,” Amell said in a recent interview. “I want them to really push forward and take the fact we have a certain license and a certain respect from the fans to take some chances.”

You can read the official synopsis for Arrow‘s upcoming seventh season below.

“There has been no shortage of close calls for Oliver Queen when it comes to protecting his Super Hero identity, but in the season six finale, he was finally backed into a corner and forced to reveal himself to the world as the Green Arrow. Now, Oliver will come face-to-face with many of the criminals he placed behind bars, as he makes a new home for himself at Slabside Maximum Security Prison. Oliver will find himself vulnerable in a way unlike ever before when a mysterious new enemy begins to unravel his work as Green Arrow, challenging him to redeem his name or risk losing everything.”

What do you think about Amell’s intense workout? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Arrow will return with new episodes on Monday, October 15th at 8/7c on The CW.