Stephen Amell Wraps Working With The Flash’s Grant Gustin

The new seasons of The CW’s Arrowverse shows have only just begun, but when it comes to Arrow star Stephen Amell‘s time playing Oliver Queen that’s drawing to a close. Last week, Amell shared on social media that he had wrapped on Supergirl for the last time and on Monday he shared that he had only one more episode of Arrow to film. On Tuesday, though, Amell marked another final moment. The actor wrapped his last day working with The Flash star Grant Gustin, marking the occasion in a touching and hilarious post to Twitter.

On Tuesday Amell shared a short video clip to the social media platform to note his last time working with Gustin in the Arrowverse. The video, which you can check out in the tweet below, sees Amell’s Green Arrow lying on a hospital bed in what appears to be STAR Labs — with Amell apparently having fallen asleep during the shoot.

Just wrapped my last day working with Grant. I’ve learned so much from him over the past 7 years. Always felt like Barry brought the best out in Oliver. If Arrow lit the spark, Flash fanned the flame. Also… I fell asleep during our last scene. Thank you, Mr. Gustin. pic.twitter.com/5RmdkYwE5L — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 22, 2019

While we can’t say for sure, it seems like this final scene with Gustin likely comes from the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover and the fact that Amell fell asleep shooting is particularly charming when you consider that Amell’s favorite on-set moment involves Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist falling asleep while filming scenes in another crossover, “Crisis on Earth-X”.

Earlier this year during his appearance at Megacon Orlando, Amell was asked what his favorite on-set moment was, and he was quick to answer with a story about Supergirl’s Benoist falling asleep while filming a scene during the “Crisis on Earth-X” event.

“My favorite story to tell about being on set? Oh man, I’m just really glad that the video evidence of Melissa Benoist falling asleep came out online,” Amell said. “If people aren’t familiar, we were filming the crossover and there’s this scene where Evil Oliver is with Evil Kara and with Reverse Flash and she’s supposed to be near death and basically unconscious and then we’re supposed to have this dialogue and she’s supposed to wake up. And we’re deep into the crossover at this point and she uses the opportunity to lay in a state near unconsciousness and fall asleep. And we go wake her up, not wake her up, but say the line that’s supposed to cue her to open her eyes and we realize she is dead asleep. And cameras are rolling.”

As for Amell’s kind words about Gustin, this isn’t the first time he’s been active on social media this week sharing some form of appreciation for The Flash star. Amell shared on Monday that he was “getting comfy” at home after an unexpectedly short workday — in socks featuring Gustin’s face.

Arrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c following episodes of The Flash on The CW.