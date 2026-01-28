Jason Momoa Addresses Lobo’s DCU Future After Supergirl (And How Soon It Will Happen)

We’re now about five months away from the theatrical release of Craig Gillespie’s Supergirl, the second theatrical installment of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s so far very solid DCU. And, in that film, we’re going to get to meet Matthias Schoenaerts’ Krem of the Yellow Hills, David Krumholtz’s Zor-El, and, of course, we’re going to spend far more time with Milly Alcock’s Kara Zor-El than we did during her brief cameo in Supergirl. But there’s another character that being introduced that fans are even more excited to meet, one that they universally agree is a case of perfect casting.

That would be Jason Momoa’s Lobo, the alien bounty hunter who looks like he just got spray painted white in a biker bar. It’s a role Momoa is clearly excited to play, and while talking to ScreenRant about his new movie with Dave Bautista, The Wrecking Crew, he discussed the possibility of inhabiting the part beyond this summer’s movie.

What Did Momoa Have to Say on the Matter?

Momoa was asked what he felt the difference was between Jack Snyder’s DCEU and Gunn’s DCU, having gone from Aquaman to, now, Lobo. In his words, “I think they’re very different because they’re also different characters. I came in on a whisp of an idea on Batman v Superman until Justice League hit.”

As is well known, Snyder had an overarching outline in mind for the DCEU, going forward from Justice League. Momoa is cagey on whether that’s the case for the DCU, however. “[the DCEU] was all pretty mapped out by Zack. He had it all very mapped out.” As for what’s coming in the DCU, “I only know Lobo’s in this one, and so we’ll see what the future of all that holds. I would love for his own thing to be coming out.”

So, is there a solo Lobo movie en route? “I don’t know if there is. I think it’s probably up to the audience and how they feel about it, but I think he’s [Gunn] got his own things mapped out and I’m not privy to any of that. I think everyone’s going to be…James’s career is just equal to what Zack’s done, what they’ve built and what their worlds are. They’re amazing directors [when it comes to] world building.”

As we all know, Momoa’s casting as Aquaman was inspired, and it ended up paying off. He was a scene-stealer in Justice League, the first Aquaman was a billion-dollar movie, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom did the best of the movies that were released after it was announced the DCEU was done for. But it was never the DC role Momoa most wanted to play, it was Lobo. And, in his words, “I’m pretty excited. When I got to step into Lobo, I mean, that was a pinch me moment. And my first scene is pretty gnarly. I’m pressed to see another actor pull off that first take, what we did. I’m excited to talk about it because it’s hard. And I grabbed it with gusto and I’m very excited about it.”

Will Momoa be the highlight of Supergirl? Only time will tell on that front. As for now, The Wrecking Crew has debuted on Prime Video, and the reviews promise a very good time.