Throwback Thursday: The Arrowverse’s Best “Nanites” Memes

The CW’s Arrowverse shows go on a few hiatuses throughout the year, leaving fans plenty of time to speculate and theorize to their heart’s content. And in the case of the Arrow and The Flash fandom, that meant bringing to life a pretty amusing meme.

Near the end of The Flash‘s first season, Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) and Ronnie Raymond/Firestorm (Robbie Amell) joined forces with Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin). The trio faced off against Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh), with Oliver shooting Eobard with a special arrow and then saying the following line:

“Nanites, courtesy of Ray Palmer. They’re delivering a high-frequency pulse that’s disabling your speed. You won’t be running around for quite a while.”

Ultimately, the arrow didn’t have too profound of an impact on Eobard, but Oliver’s line of scientific babble (which you can watch here) would live on. The line particularly caught on in the hiatus between Arrow‘s fifth and sixth season, with fans creating a wide array of memes and even fan videos involving the line.

Some just played off of how amusing the line was, while others mashed it up with other Arrowverse moments — and even some from other pieces of pop culture. During the hiatus, the meme basically took over Arrow‘s subreddit, which has gone through quite a few evolutions over the years.

Admittedly, it’s a silly meme, but it’s ultimately all in good fun. So, to help you get through the Arrowverse’s current hiatus, here’s a round-up of some of our favorite “Nanites” memes.

