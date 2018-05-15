‘Arrow’ Cast on Who Would Win in a Fight Between Prometheus and Deathstroke

Over the past six years, Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) has gone up against quite an array of foes on The CW‘s Arrow. But if two fan-favorite villains were to go up against each other, it sounds like the outcome could be pretty interesting.

ComicBook.com was on hand during the Arrow panel at Heroes and Villains FanFest Nashville, where the group was asked who would win in a fight between Adrian Chase/Prometheus (Josh Segarra) and Slade Wilson/Deathstroke (Manu Bennett). At first, Segarra suggested that a completely different character would really defeat both the villains.

“Black Siren,” Segarra answered, referencing Katie Cassidy‘s Earth-2 doppelganger of Laurel Lance.

But as Segarra went on to explain, the question of Prometheus vs. Deathstroke would be more nuanced, depending on if it’s just the characters or the actors themselves.

“I’ll tell you what, man.” Segarra explained. “Deathstroke is iconic, alright? The dude is iconic. And the way that they started this journey, having Deathstroke be the first foil to [Oliver]. Like, there was Merlyn, I love Merlyn. Then Deathstroke comes in… Dude, I just love that guy. So if you’re asking me, that boy would whoop my ass.”

“But if they wrote it into the script, you better believe I’m going to give him his day.” Segarra added. “They write me real strong and real fast and real smart. But Manu Bennett would kill me, bro. There’s no question. [David Ramsey] would kill me, [Stephen Amell] would kill me, and Manu Bennett would kill me. It’s just me and Barrowman at karaoke night, doing our thing. I don’t get it twisted, man.”

Those involved with Arrow haven’t been shy about Deathstroke’s significance in the past — and the way that Bennett’s portrayal has honored that.

“I think Deathstroke had a lot of possibilities with Arrow but, I think they took it in the wrong direction,” Bennett said during a convention appearance last year. “I think they should have honored the Marv Wolfman character who was literally unstoppable. I read the DC comic books and thought Deathstroke was so bad arse because they make it that nobody can stop him. He’s not even super-powered, he is just a mercenary. It took the Justice League to defeat him; it took an army to take him on.”

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW. The season six finale, “Life Sentence”, will air this Thursday, May 17th.