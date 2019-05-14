Arrow: Who Dies in “You Have Saved This City?”

The season finale for Arrow racked up a body count; in addition to confirming a certain death for next season, it also saw one major character breathe their last in the first half of the episode. In a season about redemption, Oliver Queen spent a lot of tonight’s episode trying to see if there was the possibility to redeem his sister Emiko. As the head of the Ninth Circle, she was in charge of nearly every bad thing that has happened since Ricardo Diaz went to prison — and what happened? Well, it got bloody. Spoilers ahead for “You Have Saved This City,” tonight’s episode of Arrow.

Oliver finally found Emiko and squared off with her in the penthouse of the former Queen Consolidated skyscraper. And as he began to get through to her, the Ninth Circle descends. Emiko turned on them, joining Oliver in his fight to save the city — but died in the process.

The episode deals with ideas of legacy and redemption, and while it was her mission to destroy her father’s (and brother’s) legacy, ultimately it was the heroism that her brother embraced after turning his back on their father’s cycle of violence that showed her a way forward. Finding her own heroism, she turned a corner and while she may have died, she redeemed herself and by saving the city, created her own legacy as well.

