A Look Back at Our Favorite Arrow Wigs

The CW said goodbye to Arrow on Tuesday night with the long-running series airing is finale, “Fadeout”. The episode saw Team Arrow – sans Oliver – come together one last time as well as the hero’s friends, family, and even a close adversary or two take a moment to say a final farewell. With Oliver’s story officially in the books, it’s time to take a look back at some of the favorite moments and elements of the show. But why just settle for figuring out some of the series’ best and most beloved moments? The look of the series, particularly when it comes to its use of wigs, is another much-enjoyed part of Arrow that we will truly miss now that it’s gone.

That’s right, we’re taking a look back at some of our favorite wigs and hairstyles over Arrow‘s eight seasons. In terms of costuming, the wigs and hairstyling on Arrow actually had a pretty important role. For Oliver, his look required some fairly dramatic changes over the seasons when it came to revisiting different points of his history. With Oliver’s time on Lian Yu and the years surrounding it being told in flashback, wigs helped create the dramatic appearance shifts for the character. For others, wigs were part of their costumed look, helping to differentiate between their civilian identities and their lives of crime and crimefighting.

Given the nature of Arrow in that it was very much Oliver Queen’s story, this list is going to be fairly heavy on some of our favorite of his looks, but we’ve tried to represent some others as well, too. We’ve also tried to encompass as many of Arrow’s seasons as possible as well, though many of the wigs came in during the earlier part of the series’ run. In any case, we’ve had a lot of fun taking a look back and we hope you will, too.

Want to see our choices for our favorite wigs during Arrow‘s run? Read on and be sure to chime in with your favorites in the comments below.

Oliver before Lian Yu

Another flashback wig, Oliver’s pre-Queen’s Gambit and and subsequent time on Lian Yu is a look we didn’t see a lot of, but it definitely sticks out as it’s the definition of “Playboy Oliver”.

Time on the Island

We’ve seen Oliver after years on Lian Yu and we’ve seen him before, but another distinctive look was Oliver’s on-island look.

The baseball hat

Some of Oliver’s looks during that not-yet-returned-to-Starling City time are very similar, but there are a few distinctive ones, such as this baseball hat disguise.

Hong Kong and beyond

As fans recall, not all of the years Oliver was missing were spent on Lian Yu. He also was working for Amanda Waller and while this look definitely falls under the “similar to on the island”, there’s a longer, more flowy quality to it that we feel is distinctive.

The Secret Origin of Felicity Smoak

Another of the more distinctive looks that we didn’t see much of was Goth Felicity.

Sara Lance, Black Canary

Another favorite, non-Oliver look? Sara Lance’s very blonde Black Canary wig.

China White

Who could forget China White’s epic hair? This one is a standout for sure.

Laurel’s Dark Hair

In Season 6, Earth-2’s Laurel sported her own distinctive look. While it didn’t last long, the short dark hairstyle was an amazing nod to the comics and a look that we had to include.

You probably didn’t expect to see this one on the list, but technically Batwoman made her Arrowverse debut in the Arrow hour of that crossover. That distinctive red wig is a memorable one and while it has undergone some changes on the Batwoman series, this is one Arrow memory that will stay with us a long time.