Arrow Writer Addresses Recent DC Changes, Praises James Gunn (Exclusive)

Recent months have seen some big changes come to DC and perhaps the biggest was the announcement earlier this month that The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn would, along with Shazam! producer Peter Safran, be heading up the newly formed DC Studios. The new division of Warner Bros. will exclusively focus on telling stories with characters from the expansive world of DC Comics. It's a change that has generated a lot of excitement among fans as well as those within the entertainment industry. Speaking with ComicBook.com Arrow writer and executive producer Wendy Mericle — who is now serving as an executive producer for Disney+'s Willow and wrote the third episode of that series — spoke about the DC changes and if she'd be interested in doing more DC projects.

"I feel like there are," Mericle said when asked if she saw her self going back to doing more projects with DC or if there were things at DC that interest her. "There's still a lot there that is in the smaller characters that is yet to be tapped, but I feel with all the changes happening over there, that it's been hard to get traction. So now, that they've solidified the leadership, yes, I would love to."

And she had some praise for Gunn as well.

"I mean, please. He's the guy who did Guardians of the Galaxy," Mericle said.

And Mericle isn't the only person with DC connections that is excited for what the future holds under Gunn. Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Asher Angel told ComicBook.com that the pairing of Gunn and Safran is a "dream team".

"I remember meeting James. I went to the Suicide Squad stages in Atlanta. I met with him and he's just a super nice, genuine, humble guy. Super passionate," Angel said. "Obviously, he's super freaking talented, but for him to team up with Peter Safran, who I think is so incredibly gifted at what he does is, it's a dream team. To pair the two it totally makes sense. It was bound to happen."

