‘Arrow’s Stephen Amell Shares Holiday Photos

Arrow star Stephen Amell has the Christmas spirit in the new photos he has been sharing.

The actor took to social media to share a few new pictures of himself in costume as the Arrow with Santa Claus and his family. Unfortunately for the jolly ole fellow from the North Pole, Amell had to inform of some bad news. “Seconds before I told him he was on the list,” Amell captioned the photo.

In the same place, Amell posed with his wife Cassandra Jean and daughter Mavi. The adorable photo was also posted to Facebook.

The actor took the fun photos from Facebook to Twitter, where he posted a transformation photo of sorts. With the picture on the left being taken in 2012, Amell posted the new photo on the right from 2017.

Arrow returns from midseason hiatus on January 18th, 2018.