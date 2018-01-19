Arrowverse Characters We Want To See In ‘Freedom Fighters: The Ray’

Earth-X is a strange place, with some strange and sometimes inspiring reimaginings of classic DC heroes — so with Freedom Fighters: The Ray finding success on CW Seed, it is only natural to think about which characters might show up there, when and if the show gets a second season.

The season is not over yet, and so it is difficult to guess just where it will leave off. Will there be more time between the origin story presented here and the start of “Crisis on Earth-X,” or will the animated movie assembled from the episodes basically lead right up to the moment where Ray is rescued from the concentration camp?

In either case, the idea of more Freedom Fighters: The Ray coming down the pike eventually gives us a chance to think about what elements of Earth-X might be interesting to explore, and which Arrowverse characters could contribute to making that world a more interesting, engaging, and fully-fleshed-out place.

Several of the hereos and villains from our Earth are already accounted for, with Oliver Queen and Kara Zor-El defined pretty cleanly by “Crisis on Earth-X” and bunches of Earth-X doppelgangers shown off either there, or in the first few episodes of The Ray.

Still, there are plenty of familiar faces left completely or even mostly unexplored…!

Overgirl

This one is kind of a weird place to start, but…we would love to know how Overgirl became the character she was in “Crisis on Earth-X.”

Overman in the comics has the same origin Superman has always had: he was essentially born and then immediately sent to Earth. Overgirl in the comics is…more complicated. A cloning project, Overgirl was not really Overman’s “cousin,” per se, with the traditional Kara Zor-El not really accounted for in the stories of Earth-X that have involved Overman.

That could be the case in the Earth-X of TV, but if so, it was not made explicit. The Kara of Earth-X was offhandedly explained away by saying that in a multiverse of 52 universes, there would be “52 Kryptons” just like there were Earths.

In any event, Kara was raised on Kyrpton by a loving family until she was 13 or so. So…what would happen to allow her to side with the Nazis? Imagine how different the geopolitical landscape of Earth would be if there was (apparently) no Superman, and Supergirl came but opposed the One World Government.

Since we know how Kara grew up, and since the absence of Superman is a variable that impacts the world at large, but Kara in particular, seeing a little bit of who she was before she came to Earth-1, and how she fell so far, could be an interesting side story.

Citizen Cold

This one is a no-brainer, and of course it is likely his role will expand by the end of the series, since it is a prequel to “Crisis on Earth-X,” where we saw that he and Ray were already in a relationship.

Wentworth Miller recently said that he is done playing Leonard Snart for now, but when we visited the set of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, basically everyone we talked to thought he would come back eventually. Could making it a voice-acting gig, so that he did not have to travel and could work around his numerous other projects, make it more attractive?

This one feels like it will happen, but it cannot be ignored.

Cat Grant

The fact that James and Winn are major parts of the resistance while Kara is married to the Fuhrer made us wonder: wher is Cat Grant in all of this?

While Cat Grant on Supergirl is often the face of progressive movements and resistance to oppression, it is hard to ignore the fact that on Earth-X, Overgirl (Cat’s protege in many ways on Earth-38) is morally bankrupt.

Cat herself is also wealthy and neatly fits into something very closely resembling an Aryan ideal, so one assumes succeeding by keeping her head down and following orders on Earth-X would be fairly easy.

So what is it? On Earth-X would she be a voice for resistance, or someone close to Overgirl?

All of those questions dovetail nicely into the fact that Calista Flockhart could presumably record from Los Angeles, and would not have to travel all the way to Vancouver to be a part of the project.

Martian Manhunter

Recently, Supergirl star David Harewood explained why the Martian Manhunter, a shape-shifting alien trying to fit in with humanity, chose to appear as a black man.

“Here is a character that chooses to be black,” Harewood said. “He’s a shapeshifter, he could be anybody, but he chooses to be black. And I think he chooses to be black, particularly in this day and age, because he understands injustice, he knows what injustice is about and as one of the most powerful people on the planet, chooses to stand with those who are fighting injustice.”

The Holocaust parallels drawn in early episodes of Supergirl, where green Martians were rounded up into camps and exterminated by white Martians, are impossible to ignore, so one assumes he would 1) have no patience for the Reich, and 2) be working with Winn and the resistance on Earth-X.

Laurel Lance

While it has been fun watching Katie Cassidy be evil on Arrow, we kind of wish that, after seeing what happened to her sister at the hands of her father, the Laurel of Earth-X would have a different reaction to just siding with Oliver and Tommy in oppressing the Other.

Everybody

This would be a little on the crazy side, but with the logistical complexities of making one of the big, four-show crossover events…why not do it animated?

Animation is a long and complicated process in itself, and there is no guarantee that an animated Arrowverse crossover would be any easier to manage from the production side than a live-action one…but it would certainly demand less of the actors, who could be brought in one or two at a time if need be and could record dialogue piecemeal over breaks and during downtime rather than dedicating four solid weeks to long, exhausting days.

In the comics, after all, the Reich on Earth-X was eventually overthrown in part by the participation of heroes from Earth-1 and Earth-2.

It would also presumably allow for characters like Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) to show up, without worrying quite as much about actor availability, set spies to spoil surprises, and the like.

Given how many animated features Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment put together in a given year, it might be a bit underwhelming for a big Arrowverse event to take place on Earth-X and feature cartoon versions of the heroes…but it would almost certainly blow away any previous ratings for a CW Seed show, it would likely subvert the contractual and union issues that make releasing something like Crisis on Earth-X to home video an impossibility, and it could open up the Arrowverse to a bigger and more diverse group of characters than ever before.