Arrowverse ‘Crisis on Earth-X’ Night Two Trailer Released

The 2017 Arrowverse crossover event ‘Crisis on Earth-X’ continues tonight with its final two hour-long installments, in The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow, respectively. Watch the new trailer for Crisis on Earth-X night two, above!

As you this trailer shows, the heroes of the Arrowverse make the journey to Earth-X, only to end up captured and facing a nightmarish end. Of course, from the Hostel-style treatment the heroes are about to receive from Eobard Thawne in this trailer footage, there may be some things actually worse than death – a fact our heroes may soon have to learn.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So far, DC TV fans seem to be much happier with ‘Crisis on Earth-X’ than last year’s ‘Invasion!’ – mostly due to the fact that “Crisis” brings the full crossover potential that was promised (but not fully delivered) by last year’s event. ‘Crisis’ has also brought some nice cross-series character developments, along with some thrilling cameos and twists of its main Earth-X storyline. If anything, we’re finally seeing the full potential of an DC TV shared universe being realized.

‘Crisis on Earth-X’ concludes tonight with The Flash @ 8pm EST and Legends of Tomorrow @ 9pm EST. Be sure to watch!