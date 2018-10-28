Stephen Amell Ships The Flash And Arrow With New “Elseworlds” Crossover Photo

The Arrowverse’s “Elseworlds” crossover is in the middle of filming, and it looks like its made one of the franchise’s stars a little sentimental.

Stephen Amell, who plays Arrow‘s Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, recently shared a paparazzi photo of himself and The Flash‘s Grant Gustin hugging while on the “Elseworlds” set. In the tweet, which you can check out below, Amell jokes that he “ships it”, referencing those who are particularly fond of Oliver and Barry’s dynamic.

While “Elseworlds” is expected to take the Arrowverse to even newer heights, seeing Amell and Gustin hug on set will surely remind fans of the franchise’s earliest days. Even with several crossovers under their belts, Amell has hinted that he will always have a fondness for the Scarlet Speedster.

“Flash is my favorite show to go to, because there’s something special about doing scenes with Grant.” Amell said in a podcast interview back in August. “I just love doing scenes with him, there’s just something about [that dynamic].”

“Elseworlds” is going to give fans some pretty surprising content when it comes to Barry and Oliver, including seeing the pair switch costumes for some sort of reason. The three-night event will see Supergirl, The Flash, and Green Arrow crossing paths with a wide array of DC Comics characters, including Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch). In addition to Superman and Lois, the event will include the live-action debut of Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose), as well as appearances from Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies), The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), Nora Fries (Cassandra Jean Amell), and John Wesley Shipp’s version of The Flash.

“The crossover is fucking bananas,” Amell explained during a recent Facebook Live. “It’s crazy… I think that this will be the best crossover event that we do. And not just the best but the best by a really, really wide margin. And I think that last year was fantastic.”

“‘Crisis on Earth X’, I think that’s what it was called, that was pretty crazy and getting to play doppelgängers was pretty crazy,” Amell continued. “When Greg Berlanti first talked to me about why he wanted to do crossovers, it was because it’s for the fans. It’s so people can watch characters and scenarios that combine their favorite things on TV or introduce them to new things on TV. But you also get this license to do things that we could never do in the vacuum — especially on Arrow — that we can never do in the vacuum of just our show.”

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s The Flash.