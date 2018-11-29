Arrowverse “Elseworlds” Crossover Will Feature a ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Cameo

It looks like Legends of Tomorrow might not be completely sitting out of this year’s Arrowverse crossover.

Entertainment Weekly recently shared a slew of new details about “Elseworlds”, the upcoming three-night crossover event between Supergirl, Arrow, and The Flash. While Legends will largely not be involved, consulting producer Marc Guggenheim hinted that fans should keep their eyes peeled, because “there is a Legends cameo in hour 3″ of the event.

At the moment, there’s really no telling exactly what that cameo could be, and whether or not it’s an appearance from one of the current Legends or some sort of alternate doppelganger. Still, fans of the time-traveling series will surely be delighted to hear that it will factor in in some way.

By and large, it sounds like “Elseworlds” is trying to create a different sort of crossover experience, both for Arrowverse fans and for those working behind the scenes.

“[Last year’s “Crisis on Earth-X” was] very hard on the crew, it’s very hard on the cast, and we wanted this year to just be a little easier.” Guggenheim explained. “That’s why we focused on crossing over mainly the leads of the shows and not including a fourth hour. The hard thing about crossing over with Legends is, because that’s an ensemble show, you’re crossing over with the entire cast.”

Even then, “Elseworlds” is poised to be a whole other level of epic. The event will see Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) switching lives as a result of Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies) messing with reality. Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) proves to be the only one who knows about the switch, and agrees to help set things right.

“The most fun aspect about really focusing on the leads is we really had a chance to tell a story about the troika that we’ve never really been able to do before,” Guggenheim added. “When you have Legends of Tomorrow part of it, and all of the other secondary and supporting characters, the amount of time we had Grant and Stephen and Melissa on screen together was actually pretty minimal in other crossovers compared to this year.”

The event will feature a slew of other cameo appearances, ranging from Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) to The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) and the live-action debut of Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose).

“It feels like it’s going to be our strongest crossover, our funniest crossover.” Gustin explained. “I don’t know what fans are excited for, but I’m excited just to see Superman, Flash, Supergirl, Green Arrow, and Batwoman all on screen together. It’s pretty amazing.”

And hey, Legends fans can still expect some sort of epic adventure during “Elseworlds” week, with the show poised to “cross over with itself” in that week’s episode.

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s The Flash.