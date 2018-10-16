“Elseworlds”: Elizabeth Tulloch Teases Lois Lane Costume in Arrowverse Crossover

Filming on the Arrowverse’s next crossover is underway, and it looks like one of the franchise’s newest stars is gearing up.

Elizabeth “Bitsie” Tulloch, who is set to play Lois Lane in the Arrowverse’s upcoming “Elseworlds” event, recently shared a behind the scenes photo from filming. While the photo doesn’t reveal much, she does hint in the caption that she’s doing a fitting for Lois Lane’s costume.

While there’s no telling exactly what Tulloch’s Lois costume will look like, the notion that we could see her filming in the role sooner than later is certainly a nice one. And considering the awesome costumes that the crossover has already given us – namely Ruby Rose’s Batwoman costume and Tyler Hoechlin’s black suit Superman costume – the bar is probably high for some fans.

“The crossover is fucking bananas.” Arrow star Stephen Amell explained during a recent Facebook Live. “It’s crazy… I think that this will be the best crossover event that we do. And not just the best but the best by a really, really wide margin. And I think that last year was fantastic.”

“”Crisis on Earth X”, I think that’s what it was called, that was pretty crazy and getting to play doppelgängers was pretty crazy,” Amell continued. “When Greg Berlanti first talked to me about why he wanted to do crossovers, it was because it’s for the fans. It’s so people can watch characters and scenarios that combine their favorite things on TV or introduce them to new things on TV. But you also get this license to do things that we could never do in the vacuum — especially on Arrow — that we can never do in the vacuum of just our show.”

As it is, “Elseworlds” is expected to introduce quite a lot of surprising faces, in addition to Batwoman, Superman, and Lois Lane. The event will apparently also include the debuts of Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies), The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), and Nora Fries (Cassandra Jean Amell). All in all, there’s already quite a lot for fans to possibly geek out about, but Amell has hinted that more surprises could soon be on the way.

“I know that we have some crossover surprises and some things that are going to hit the media.” Amell revealed. “It was supposed later during this week, but now I think it’s going to be early next week. I had the coolest day yesterday on set because … I was very, very happy and excited for David Ramsey. And on the other hand I saw something with my own two eyes standing right in front of me that I just never thought I’d see.”

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s The Flash.