Stephen Amell Shares Horrifying, Bloody Image From Arrowverse “Elseworlds” Crossover

The “Elseworlds” Arrowverse crossover might have suit-swapping antics and long-awaited cameos, but the newest behind-the-scenes photo makes things seem a little gristly.

Stephen Amell, who plays Arrow’s Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, recently shared a new photo of a rather bloody operating table and medical equipment. You can check out the photo, which is complete with a tongue-in-cheek caption about the crossover’s “lightness”, below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This years crossover feels like it has a lightness that we haven’t really seen before in the Arrowverse. pic.twitter.com/ZVvKB3MIlK — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 25, 2018

At the moment, there’s really no telling how this photo factors into “Elseworlds”, although a reasonable guess would be that the scene somehow involves Arkham Asylum employee Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies). But considering the somewhat-nebulous nature of what we know about the crossover’s plot, there’s really no telling at this point.

“The crossover is f*cking bananas,” Amell explained during a recent Facebook Live. “It’s crazy… I think that this will be the best crossover event that we do. And not just the best but the best by a really, really wide margin. And I think that last year was fantastic.”

“‘Crisis on Earth X’, I think that’s what it was called, that was pretty crazy and getting to play doppelgängers was pretty crazy,” Amell continued. “When Greg Berlanti first talked to me about why he wanted to do crossovers, it was because it’s for the fans. It’s so people can watch characters and scenarios that combine their favorite things on TV or introduce them to new things on TV. But you also get this license to do things that we could never do in the vacuum — especially on Arrow — that we can never do in the vacuum of just our show.”

The three-night event will see Supergirl, The Flash, and Green Arrow crossing paths with a wide array of DC Comics characters, including Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch). In addition to Superman and Lois, the event will include the live-action debut of Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose), as well as appearances from The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), Nora Fries (Cassandra Jean Amell), and John Wesley Shipp’s version of The Flash.

What do you think of Amell’s latest crossover BTS photo? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s The Flash.