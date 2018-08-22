The CW Announces Dates for Three-Night Arrowverse Crossover

Arrowverse fans, it’s time to mark your calendars. The CW has set the dates for its annual crossover event this fall.

The three-show crossover event will take place over the course of three nights in December. The event will kick off with The Flash on Sunday, Dec. 9, and will be followed by Arrow on Monday, Dec. 10, and conclude with Supergirl on Tuesday, Dec. 11. Each installment will air at 8 p.m. ET, according to Deadline.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans of the network’s DC Comics-inspired shows will note that The Flash and Supergirl are trading time slots for the event — Supergirl is set to air on Sunday nights while The Flash is a regular fixture in the Tuesday night slot — while Arrow will air in its new normal slot of Monday nights.

Few other details about the crossover event have been announced at this time, though fans have known for a bit that the fourth Arrowverse show, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, will not participate in the event. Additionally, The Flash‘s midseason finale and 100th episode will take place ahead of the crossover, though what impact that has on story remains to be seen.

The most exciting aspect of the crossover, however, might be the debut of Batwoman. At the network’s upfronts presentation in May, Arrow star Stephen Amell announced that the character will be introduced during the crossover event.

“This is the first time ever that she will make a live-action appearance on any screen,” network president Mark Pedowitz said.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Ruby Rose had been cast as Batwoman. A Batwoman series is also in development at The CW.

Batwoman was first introduced into the pages of DC Comics back in 1956, before Kate Kane took on the mantle in 2006. Since then, the character has developed a pretty passionate fan following, particularly as one of DC’s first openly lesbian superheroes. Over the past few years, fans have gotten to see multiple incarnations of Batwoman across DC Comics, most recently in her own solo series, and as a leading member of Bombshells United.

Are you excited for the Arrowverse crossover event? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

The Flash‘s fifth season will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 9th at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Supergirl‘s fourth season on Sunday, Oct. 14th at 8 p.m. ET. Arrow‘s seventh season will premiere on Monday, October 15th at 8 p.m. ET, with Legends of Tomorrow debuting Monday, October 22nd, at 9 p.m. ET.