The Riddler’s New Look Could Change Everything for the Iconic Villain

Although many don’t think so, the Riddler has always been one of Batman’s most dangerous foes. His wit and intelligence exceed Batman’s own by the Dark Knight’s and Barbara Gordan’s admission. He is the only one of Batman’s villains that specifically wants the challenge of the World’s Greatest Detective tackling his crime, as Batman facing down and overcoming the obstacles specifically orchestrated by the Riddler inspires the Prince of Puzzles to improve himself even more. His schemes often push Batman to his limits of reasoning and beyond, such as when he flooded and controlled Gotham in the “Zero Year” storyline. Or even when he managed to deduce Batman’s secret identity in the classic “Hush” storyline, showing just how dangerous his mind can be. Now, however, the Riddler has become a threat in an all new way.

In his previously most recent appearance just two issues prior, in the final issue of Chip Zdarsky’s run on Batman, we saw the Riddler with a more fairly standard retake on his design. He was clearly inspired by tech bros and Silicon Valley business devs, with the green suit and slicked back hair. It was a new look, but one that was entirely reminiscent of how the Riddler is understood as a character. He looked like a dangerous and rich nerd. A thinker, not a fighter. However, in his newest appearance in Batman #159, as a part of the “H2SH” storyline, Riddler has reappeared with a redesign that could signify a major shift for his character.

The Riddler isn’t a scrawny villain who hides behind his hired goons anymore. Now he’s jacked. This Riddler is clearly much more muscular and stanced like he is ready to fight, his classic cane clutched white-knuckle tight in his hands, like he’s ready to swing it like a club at a moment’s notice. His knuckles are spiked too, for the record. Instead of a suit and tie, this Riddler is decked out in military-like gear. He has a thick jacket and pants that look more suited for a marine than a behind-a-screen planner and is adorned by what look like strips of armor. He’s even fitted with combat boots, a buzz cut, and a question mark tattoo over one eye. The Riddler isn’t a guy in a silly suit anymore, he’s a scary looking threat. In just two issues, Riddler has gone from a noodle-armed nerd to a brickhouse ready for action. Seriously, I need this guy’s routine and brand of protein powder.

What Does This New Look Mean For the Riddler?

The Riddler has never been a physical threat to Batman before. He’s always relied on his strategies and well-laid, often rhyming plans to come out on top. Now, he looks ready to throw down with the best of the Bat Family in a one on one. This could definitely signify a major change, with the Riddler becoming a much more physically focused villain alongside his dastardly intelligence. If so, it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Hush is definitely a villain that is just as dangerous in a fight as he is while planning out his attack. And when he unveiled his new look the Riddler was specifically telling Nightwing and Batgirl that they would need all the help they could get in the fight against Thomas Elliot. He mentioned that he understands Hush better than them, so his smarts is certainly one thing he’s offering, but this new look could mean he’s offering his help in the actual confrontation too. He certainly looks ready to kill.

If the Riddler managed to develop fighting skills to match his strategizing, then he would jump up from being a threat to being one of Batman’s most dangerous enemies of all time, easily. There would be no question of where he stood on the Batman rogues’ totem pole if he could hold off the Caped Crusader in a fist fight. A Riddler that mixes brawns with his brain might even be able to beat Batman in a way we haven’t seen since Bane’s master plan in “Knightfall.” If this new look means new skills, then it’s safe to say Gotham is the farthest thing from safe. And personally, I would love to see the Riddler throw down. It seems super edgy, but it could also be really funny if he shows up scrawny again in later stories after. But right now? Seriously, this dude is ripped and it would be criminal not to see him use those muscles at least once.

Batman #159 is on sale now.