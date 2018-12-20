“Elseworlds” Part 3 Gives John Deegan a DC Comics Counterpart

The Arrowverse’s “Elseworlds” crossover wrapped things up tonight, but not before confirming a fan theory about the event’s villain.

Major spoilers for tonight’s episode of Supergirl, “Elseworlds Part 3”, below!

The episode saw Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), and Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) in an entirely new predicament, as Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies) decided to manipulate reality in his favor once again, turning himself into an evil version of Superman (Tyler Hoechlin). Over the course of the episode, the heroes finally found a way to defeat Deegan, which revealed a pretty surprising detail about him in the process. As Deegan was hit with energy from the Book of Destiny, his appearance began to change, giving him a grey-and-black complexion.

For diehard DC fans, this proved to be a pleasant surprise, as it essentially confirmed that Deegan is the Arrowverse’s version of Doctor Destiny.

In the comics, Doctor Destiny is a mad scientist with the ability to alter reality and dreams, who tussled with the JLA several times. In a post-Crisis era, it was revealed the Destiny’s real name was John Dee, and that his powers were tied to a stone called the Materioptikon. Dee was incarcerated in Arkham, without any ability to dream. He eventually escaped Arkham, going on a rampage and ultimately meeting up with Dream. Dee then came to terms with his dream manipulation powers, using them to torment the Justice League several times over the years.

Some (including those of us at ComicBook.com) had theorized early on that Deegan had ties to John Dee, in part because of the crossover’s possible ties to the “Destiny’s Hand” arc. But now that that’s essentially confirmed to be the case, what happened next with Deegan — and what’s to come with the Arrowverse as a whole – raises a whole other set of questions.

In the end of the episode, Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) revealed that Deegan had been transported to Arkham, and now shared a cell wall with Psycho Pirate (Bob Frazer). Psycho Pirate began to cite his iconic “worlds will live, worlds will die” speech, confirming to fans that “Crisis on Infinite Earths” was officially underway.

Considering the role that Psycho Pirate plays in the comic iteration of “Crisis”, and the significance that Deegan had on the reality-bending antics of “Elseworlds”, it will be interesting to see if he makes a return appearance in the television event, even just as a cameo of some sort.

