Every New Character Coming to the Arrowverse This Season

We are just one month out from The Flash‘s fifth season premiere marking the return of all of The CW‘s Arrowverse shows and not only can fans look forward to new adventures for some of their favorite DC heroes, but there are a lot of new characters to look forward to as well.

All four shows — Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow — have announced some of the new characters who will come on board as enemies and allies to the heroes this fall. And while some of the announced characters are pretty big and exiting, such as Batwoman, some are a bit more obscure. Still others are completely original and, in at least one case, it’s a familiar character being teased in a whole new way.

With so many new characters headed to the Arrowverse, we’ve decided to make a list of all of the new characters confirmed for the upcoming season. However, before we jump into the list, there are a few points to note. For starters, we’re not going to get into characters who have been teased in casting descriptions but haven’t yet had official announcements. We’re also not going to break down characters for Black Lightning. While Black Lightning is a DC Comics-inspired show on The CW, it technically takes place in its own universe — not the Arrowverse. We’re also not going to detail, with one exception, characters returning after a few seasons absence, as is the case with a few of the foes Oliver Queen will be facing on Arrow.

As with any list, it's possible that we've missed someone along the way



‘Supergirl’: Agent Liberty

Best known by DC fans from his role as Smallville‘s Davis Bloome/Doomsday, Sam Witwer will be playing Agent Liberty. The character is said to be “the ruthless and terrifying leader of the Children of Liberty, a human-first hate group” and is described as “a brilliant orator in the guise of a family man,” who can easily convince people that he’s right.”

The character may be a take on the comic iteration of Agent Liberty, who first debuted in 1991. Also known as Benjamin Lockwood, Agent Liberty is an ex-CIA agent who becomes disenchanted with the goverment, forming his own paramilitary group. Liberty eventually sees the error of his ways, separating from the group and assisting Superman and Justice League in the years that follow.

‘Supergirl’: Mercy Graves

Lex’s former bodyguard Mercy Graves will be a recurring threat on the new episodes, played by Rhona Mitra.

According to the report from Deadline, Graves has come into her own as a growing name in National City now that her former employer Lex Luthor is in prison. She becomes the face of the growing “human first” movement, teasing that the series will echo the current political climate in real life.

Given the fact that she used to be Lex’s bodyguard, she’s very lethal. But she’ll also be very cunning, making her a threat to Supergirl on multiple levels.

‘Supergirl’: Colonel Haley

April Parker Jones will play Colonel Haley, a character described as a hardline career military woman who lives and dies by the orders of her commanding officers. Haley’s dedication ot her country leads her to always act in its best interest, even if that means acting against her own.

The character “Colonel Haley” doesn’t have an exact DC Comics counterpart, but there are a couple characters the series could be drawing from, including Lauren Haley. A lieutenant in the United States Air Force, Lauren first appeared in Wonder Woman #325 from 1985 where she was rescued from the Aztec god Tezcatlipoca by Wonder Woman. However, Lt. Haley was erased from existence during the collapse of the original Multiverse in Crisis on Infinite Earths.

‘Supergirl’: Manchester Black

David Ajala is joining the cast as DC villain Manchester Black.

Black is a dangerous and manipulative psychic and telekinetic, and as the head of a team of self-styled superheroes called The Elite, he sought to upstage Superman and the Justice League in his first appearance. The story, titled “What’s So Funny ‘Bout Truth, Justice, and the American Way?” is widely considered one of the best Superman comics in the last 25 years.

Black was created by Joe Kelly and Doug Mahnke, and a loose adaptation of “What’s So Funny…” happened in the feature-length animated film Superman vs The Elite.

On the show, Black is the type of guy who brings a knife to a gunfight and still walks away the winner. With a dark past, he easily deflects the brutality of his mission with his charm and sense of humor.

‘Supergirl’: Nia Nal

Also joining Supergirl this season is Nia Nal, a transgender superhero known as Dreamer who will be played by Nicole Maines.

According to her official character description, Nal is the newest addition to the CatCo reporting team. A soulful young transgender woman with a fierce drive to protect others, Nia’s journey this season means fulfilling her destiny as the superhero Dreamer (much like Kara came into her own as Supergirl).

The Dreamer becomes the first transgender superhero on TV, played by Royal Pains veteran Maines, a trans actress.

Nura Nal, the Legion of Super-Heroes member known as Dreamer in the comics, was an alien with precognitive abilities. The character was created by Edmond Hamilton and John Forte as Dream Girl in 1964, although the Dreamer identity debuted in 1996 in a story by Tom Peyer, Tom McGraw, and Lee Moder.

‘Supergirl’: Agent Jensen

Almost Human and Witches of East End veteran Anthony Konechny will play Agent Jensen, a DEO agent recruited by Alex (Chyler Leigh) who struggles to find his footing at the DEO. His character will be introduced in the season premiere on Sunday, October 14.

Given that bio, it would not be hard to imagine him turning against the DEO, especially since Agent Liberty as the leader of a human supremacy group sounds like the setup for a season-long spy-vs-spy between his group and the DEO itself. That would track with a “more topical” season four, as has been teased in interviews.

‘Arrow’: Roy Harper

Yes, Roy Harper isn’t exactly a new character. However, it’s been teased that while the Roy fans get this fall will absolutely be the real, Earth-1 Roy, the character is coming back in a way that actor Colton Haynes called “the craziest idea”.

“I got a call from Greg Berlanti, and he said ‘Hey’.” Haynes told ComicBook.com during San Diego Comic-Con. “I was shooting [American] Horror Story at the time. And he said ‘If you want to come back, you’re welcome to come back. We have a great idea.’ And it’s the craziest idea. Roy Harper’s coming back in a way that no one is going to understand. It’s amazing, and I was like ‘I can’t wait to be around my friends and my family!’ And so I, of course, jumped at that opportunity.”

‘Arrow’: Longbow Hunters

Red Dart, Kodiak, and The Silencer will be joining Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) in terrorizing Star City while Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) spends time behind bars at Slabside Maximum Security Prison for crimes committed as Green Arrow.

Red Dart, who will be played by Holly Elissa, first appeared as a member of the team in Green Arrow (Vol 5) #31 in 2014. The character, whose real name is unknown, is known for her use of trick darts and was part of The Longbow Hunters in comics.

Kodiak, played by Michael Jonsson, was the leader of Shield Clan, one of the eight Clans of The Outsiders. In comics, he had something called the Shield Totem, which granted its owner immortality and true enlightenment. Joining Kodiak and Red Dart, The Silencer will be played by Miranda Edwards. In comics, The Silencer, aka Honor Guest, was Talia al Ghul’s most trusted assassin. The association may be a hint that Diaz could have ties with Talia on Arrow as well, which could provide an opening for the return of Colton Haynes’ Roy Harper.

‘The Flash’: Cicada

Chris Klein (American Pie, Election, Oz) has been cast as DC Comics supervillain David Hersch/Cicada. Described as “a grizzled, blue-collar everyman whose family has been torn apart by metahumans, Cicada now seeks to exterminate the epidemic — one metahuman at a time.”

This description varies a little bit from Cicada’s comic book origins, but hints that he will be an equally terrifying foe. Hersch, who was first introduced into the pages of The Flash in 2001, was a Catholic preacher who became consumed by guilt after abusing and murdering his wife. On the brink of committing suicide, Hersch was struck by a bolt of lightning, and was essentially given the power of immortality — as long as he absorbed the life-forces of others.

This led Hersch to become consumed with his powers, ultimately forming a cult and taking on the moniker of Cicada. The cult of Cicada became committed to one goal, which was to use lightning bolt daggers to murder those who were saved by The Flash. The Wally West incarnation of The Flash tussled with Cicada for several issues, as Hersch resurrected his wife before ultimately being captured by the police.

Soon after, Cicada was put onto death row at Iron Heights, where his immortality proved to be a bit of a problem. He then escaped from jail as part of the Flash: Iron Heights miniseries, briefly joined the Secret Society of Super-Villains as part of Infinite Crisis, and was ultimately banished to the villain planet Salvation.

‘The Flash’: Spin

Kiana Madeira has reportedly been cast in a recurring role for The Flash‘s fifth season. Madeira will be playing Spencer Young, a genderbent version of the DC Comics villain Spin.

Madeira is known for her role as Angel on Sacred Lies, as well as Dark Matter and Wynonna Earp.

In the comics, Spin is known only by the name of Mr. Auerbach, a journalist whose father owns a media company. Auerbach is eventually given control of the company, which he runs while moonlighting as the villain Spin. Auerbach keeps Edwar Martinez — a metahuman with the ability to turn people’s fears into a reality — locked in a basement, using his powers to be able to manipulate public perception around The Flash.

Madeira’s iteration of the character is a bit of a departure from her comic origins, described as “a young aspiring social media influencer who seizes the opportunity to make herself famous when she discovers there is a new hero in Central City.”

‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Charlie

Maisie Richardson-Sellers will be playing an entirely new role in Season 4 of Legends of Tomorrow. After previously playing Amaya Jiwe/Vixen on the hit The CW series, Richardson-Sellers will return as a new character named Charlie.

Charlie is British, and described as a “rebel without a cause” with ties to the mysterious portal of magic that the Legends opened. Apparently, the Legends stumble upon her and are unsure if she’s a friend or foe. Either way, she will definitely shake up the ship again.

‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Alaska Yu

Legends of Tomorrow has cast Ramona Young in its upcoming fourth season, as was revealed on the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. Young will be playing Alaska Yu, a character who does not have a clear DC Comics counterpart.

Alaska is described as “a typical twentysomething easily swept up by romantic notions and fantasy novels, she’s something of an expert in the world of the magical creatures that the Legends encounter in season four. In the company of the Legends, she soon learns to get her head out of the clouds to become a kickass superhero.”

‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Hank Heywood

Tom Wilson, the comedian and actor best known for playing Biff Tannen (and his ancestors and descendants) in the Back to the Future trilogy, has been cast as Nate Heywood’s father on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Wilson will recur as Nate’s (Nick Zano) father, Hank Heywood. With a lifetime in the military and Dept. of Defense, Hank is part of a long line of Heywoods to serve the country. Charming and charismatic, he’s left big shoes for Nate to fill — and it doesn’t help that Nate can’t tell him he’s secretly a Legend!

Arrowverse Crossover: Batwoman and Lois Lane

Ruby Rose has been tapped to play Kate Kane/Batwoman, the first openly lesbian superhero to appear as a main hero on television, for The CW’s Batwoman. Her character will debut in the upcoming Arrowverse crossover event on the network in December and a Batwoman series is currently in development.

Also coming to the Arrowverse crossover is Lois Lane. She will be joining Superman in the upcoming Arrowverse crossover event this December.