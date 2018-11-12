The Harley Quinn Bear is Back at Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop launched Harley Quinn and Joker bears last year for Batman Day and they were huge sellers – especially Harley. In fact, they’ve been sold out for ages and we thought we had seen the last of them. Batman bear was relieved.

Unfortunately for him, the Harley Quinn bear is back and the only place you can get her is online via this link for $35 while supplies last (it won’t be sold in stores this time around). The official description reads:

“Known for her high agility and intelligence, Harley Quinn is dangerously fun as an online exclusive furry friend! This mischievous furry friend has Harley Quinn’s signature harlequin outfit built into her fur and features her famous mallet on her left paw. Her left paw pad also features an exclusive Harley Quinn graphic! Add Harley Quinn Bear to your collection of furry friends and make your own mayhem!“

On a related note, Warner Bros. recently extended the run of the extremely popular limited edition Batman: The Complete Animated Series Deluxe Limited Edition Blu-ray box set from 30,000 to 70,000 copies. Orders are back up and running at Walmart and over at Amazon at the time of writing with the price set at $99.96 (12% Off).

Don’t miss out this time because this a truly remarkable set for any Batman fan – not to mention a steal at this price. I mean, just look at the opening sequence in HD (make sure the quality settings are set to 1080p)…

The box set includes three mini Funko Pop figures of Batman, Harley Quinn, and the Joker as well as all 109 episodes of the series on Blu-ray and digital (Batman: The Animated Series and The New Batman Adventures), the animated feature films Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman and Mister Freeze: Sub Zero, a deluxe art book, and loads of special features.

