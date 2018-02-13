Batgirl Joins Batman: Gotham City Chronicles Board Game

Monolith’s Batman board game is coming together nicely, and the latest addition to the game will definitely please fans of Barbara Gordon.

That’s right, Batgirl has been added to Batman: Gotham City Chronicles, and will be a fully playable character. Monolith revealed her miniature design and player board, which will be based on her New 52 design under Gail Simone. She’s in an action stance with Batarang in hand, dashing towards the fray. It’s based on art from the series, which can be seen next to the miniature (located in the gallery).

The art from the design will also be featured on the character board, an update to the original design that featured a character portrait in the same muted blue and silver tones as the rest of the board. The pop of color is a nice improvement, and you can still see all of the abilities and skills elsewhere on the board. Hopefully, we’ll get more individual ability and skill details for each character soon.

The new photo also gives a good indication of how big the miniatures are, and you can see all of the images in the gallery.

Monolith has previously shown off their Batwoman miniature, as well as minis for Harley Quinn, Dark Knight Returns Batman, Tim Drake (Robin), Joker, Poison Ivy, Deadshot, and more, which you can peruse in the gallery. There will be plenty of other characters in the game though, including Nightwing, Oracle, Black Canary, Alfred, Riddler, Bane, Killer Croc, Commisher Gordon, Clayface, Talon, and Court of Owls mercenaries.

As for combat mechanics with the miniatures themselves, that remains to be revealed, though Monolith did shed some light on actions. Players will not be restricted to an individual turn during the game. Instead, players are allowed to use actions freely until the villain takes over. If you want a glimpse of how actions are used and carried out, you can watch the handy-dandy video above.

Batman: Gotham City Chronicles will hit Kickstarter on February 27th, though it isn’t known when the full game will release.