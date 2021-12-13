J.K. Simmons Reveals If Batgirl Is Set in the Same Universe as Zack Snyder’s Justice League

While a number of superhero properties have been trying to unite themselves with one interconnected universe, the DC Extended Universe has introduced some interesting wrinkles in recent years, establishing that there is a multiverse of different characters, leading fans to wonder about how all of these narratives connect to one another. J.K. Simmons, who debuted as Commissioner Gordon in Justice League, recently detailed that, while his take on this character was introduced in that narrative, the upcoming solo film Batgirl will head into new directions that aren’t connected to what was seen in Gordon’s previous outing. Batgirl is currently in production and is expected to debut on HBO Max in 2022.

“I was as surprised as I was when [Marvel] came back to ask me to do [Jameson] that they were coming to me to play Batgirl’s father, Commissioner Gordon again, in this new version of the universe,” Simmons shared with Looper, per Den of Geek. “We’ve already had lots of discussions about the script and how to play everything.”

He added, “I’m excited by the cast and the directors and … looking forward to diving back into the DC multiverse.”

Understandably, part of what makes these shared universes confusing is that, if the same actor portrays the same character in different adventures, it’s easy to assume how those experiences unfold in the same world. However, with the upcoming The Flash film and its embrace of the multiverse, we could potentially get a better understanding of how these universes connect to one another and why some characters resemble each other physically while others look quite different.

Whatever complications might arise from these seemingly disparate films, fans will surely be excited to get more of Simmons’ Gordon, as he earned only a handful of moments on-screen in both the theatrical Justice League and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

“Well, it’s a more significant character in the story this time around, which is great,” the actor admitted. “When we were doing Zack Snyder’s Justice League, that was with the intent that we were laying groundwork for these characters to be expanded on. And with these superhero multiverses, I guess now they go in different directions.”

Simmons is expected to start shooting Batgirl next month before the film debuts on HBO Max sometime later next year.

