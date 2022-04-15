Batgirl’s Leslie Grace Reacts to Trying on Costume for the First Time

Batgirl star Leslie Grace reacted to her first time trying on the costume. A lot of people were hoping that the DC Comics movie would be aiming for a comics-accurate suit this time around. Imagine their excitement when Grace posted an image of her super hero look that could have been the cover to an issue of Batgirl. The actress spoke to PopCulture about how great it felt to see that dream realized. Reality fully set in when she put that cape and cowl on. It’s not an easy task to headline one of these giant superhero projects, but Grace has prepared for this moment. And, with her new uniform in tow, she’s ready to give fans a look at a different version of Gotham City. Check out what she had to say down below.

“Since I found out that I would be taking on this project, I was so excited and I was just mind blown, really. It was really kind of crazy to wrap my head around it,” Grace began. “But then once I got into that final version of the suit with the cowl on, and all the makeup and hair and everything, I was like, ‘Wow, I’m really Batgirl. Like, what is happening right now? Am I in another dimension? Like, what is going on?’ So it was incredible. It was a beautiful experience.”

“We’re all wrapped up now and I can’t wait for everyone to see this film. I can’t wait to see myself. Once our directors edit and everything [I am excited to see that]. But I mean it’s jam-packed with action, with drama, with love. There’s some real moral to the story,” she continued. “There’s some real heart to this story. We go through a lot of different fundamental things that happen to all of us in the plot of the film, through all the characters. And so I’m really excited for everyone to see it.”

In the same conversation, Grace talked about working with all the legends of genre cinema on this film. “Oh my gosh. Such a blessing, such a school. I got to really soak up the knowledge of our veterans like Brendan Fraser, who plays our villain Firefly,” Grace said. “Never in a million years did I think that on my second film, I would be on a set with Brendan and J.K. Simmons playing my character’s dad, and Michael Keaton, the O.G Tim Burton Batman.”

“That’s the stuff you can only dream of. So anytime I was on set with any of them, I’m always soaking up,” the actress added. “Anytime I’m on set period, even if I am the only person on camera, I’m trying to soak up from the crew from. Any amount of experience [is helpful]. And our crew is incredible as well. But those guys, they were just so generous with their knowledge. And there were so many fun conversations with Brendan and with J.K. It was incredible.”

