New Look at Leslie Grace As Batgirl Revealed in Production Wrap Photo

Warner Bros. and DC Films have released a new look at Leslie Grace at Batgirl in the upcoming HBO Max movie – and you can check it out below! The new photo shows Grace behind the scenes in costume with Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys For Life), celebrating the wrap of production on the film. Adil EL Arbi captioned the photo by saying, “#BATGIRL !!! It was such a great experience and we are thankful to the amazing crew and cast for making this movie next level !!! STAY TUNED Y’ALL !!! #alhamdulillah”. Ironically, it’s one of our best looks yet at this Batgirl movie costume…

Leslie Grace previously announced that she was done filming Batgirl with a social media post that showed off a highlight reel of fun moments:

“in our true Glaswegian love language🫂 i promise we love each other🤣 that is officially a wrap on us out here in Glasgow and i couldn’t let the day pass without saying THANK YOU to every person on this crew who made it all happen. What a riiiide! Forged by fire and I’m so grateful for it! ❤️‍🔥 more to come that i wish I could share but i leave you with these wee lil tender moments of our last week I will hold dear in my heart…”

Batgirl star J.K. Simmons has previously teased the wild fun that Fallah and Arbi bring to the table:

“Dude, those guys are crazy! I don’t know how they do it, and they had been shooting for four weeks or so by the time I joined,” Simmons said. “I met them via Zoom, and I was under the L track outside of my boxing gym in Chicago when we first spoke. They just bring such an energy. I’ve already compared them to a couple of like two-year-old Weimaraners, who have been pent up in the back of a station wagon all day and somebody just let them loose. The energy and the passion that they bring for making movies was a really fun energy to be around and then the fact that they also really know what they’re doing is is a nice part of the overall experience.”

Batgirl is directed by Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, with a script written by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey, The Flash). The film co-stars J.K. Simmons as Commissioner James Gordon; Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne / Batman; Brendan Fraser as Firefly; Ivory Aquino as Alysia Yeoh; and Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai cast in unknown roles. Batgirl was slated to be on sometime in 2022. However, with The Flash now delayed to the summer of 2022, it will remain to be seen if it impacts Batgirl‘s release date.

Batgirl has no official release date.