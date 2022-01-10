New Batgirl Set Photo Teases Surprising Robin Connection

Production is currently underway on the long-awaited Batgirl movie, and there’s definitely a lot of anticipation around its role in the ever-evolving DC Films world. Late last year, it was confirmed that Michael Keaton’s Batman would be making an appearance in the film, alongside Leslie Grace’s new take on Barbara Gordon / Batgirl. As filming on Batgirl continues in Glasgow, we’re beginning to get a small indication of what the world in the film will look like — including an interesting tie to DC’s Boy Wonder. A set photo from Batgirl, which you can check out below, shows a mural of both Batman and Robin being put up for the film. The artistic rendering of Robin doesn’t showcase a specific actor, and has a yellow mask on the bottom half of his face.

Hold on a second! The mural is of the Dynamic Duo, #Batman & Robin! 🦇 #Batgirl



[📸 Andrew Milligan/PA Wire] pic.twitter.com/hmUjgFqFSw — Batgirl Film News (@BatgirlFilm) January 10, 2022

As Twitter user @Nightwingology pointed out, the mural might actually be utilizing Kaare Andrews’ Robin art from a variant cover for the Robin 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The more I look at it, the more sure I am the mural on the Batgirl set lifted Kaare Andrews' Robin from the 1970s variant of the Robin 80th Anniversary Special. pic.twitter.com/w9BbpeFFB6 — Nightwingology (@Nightwingology) January 10, 2022

The notion of Robin being acknowledged in the Batgirl film is interesting, especially given Barbara’s comic-accurate rapport and oft-romance with the first Robin, Dick Grayson / Nightwing. It remains to be seen whether or not Robin or Nightwing could factor into the film beyond that, but it’s still interesting nonetheless.

Batgirl is directed by Bad Boys For Life and Ms. Marvel’s Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, and is written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie. The film is expected to also see the return of J.K. Simmons as Commissioner James Gordon, with Brendan Fraser joining the cast as Firefly and Jacob Scipio cast in a currently-unknown role.

“This is only my second role, but I’m learning from my colleagues and other friends of mine that you put a little bit of yourself into each character,” Grace explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. “And just in the bit of research that I’ve been doing leading into pre-production, I’ve learned a lot of things about Barbara that are very in line with me.”

“She’s someone who’s been underestimated by even her own dad and being the youngest kid, sometimes you’re insulated from all of the tough stuff of life and she’s so eager to prove to herself and to everybody else that there’s some things that she can handle,” Grace continued. “So, this journey is definitely going to show me a lot of that. I feel like I’m on an endless journey of proving to myself what barriers I can break, what limits I can break for myself and I’m excited to put a little bit of that eagerness and drive and, like, almost a bit of stubbornness into Barbara’s character.”

Are you excited for the Batgirl movie? What do you think of the film’s Robin Easter egg? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Batgirl is expected to debut on HBO Max at a later date.