Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Breaks Silence on Michael Keaton’s Return

Production is now underway on DC’s Batgirl movie, and the long-awaited blockbuster film arguably already has a lot of anticipation surrounding it. Outside of Leslie Grace starring in the film’s titular role and J.K. Simmons coming back to the role of Commissioner Jim Gordon, it’s been anyone’s guess as to what elements of the existing DC multiverse would appear. On Wednesday, fans got a bit of an unexpected answer, with confirmation that Michael Keaton will be reprising his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman in Batgirl, after previously portraying the iconic character in Batman, Batman Returns, and the upcoming The Flash movie. Grace took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm the news, tweeting that “the bat’s out the bag.”

the bat’s out the bag 🦇😌 — Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace) December 22, 2021

The Batgirl script is written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie. The film is expected to see Brendan Fraser joining the cast as Firefly, and Jacob Scipio cast in a currently-unknown role.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This is only my second role, but I’m learning from my colleagues and other friends of mine that you put a little bit of yourself into each character,” Grace explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. “And just in the bit of research that I’ve been doing leading into pre-production, I’ve learned a lot of things about Barbara that are very in line with me.”

“She’s someone who’s been underestimated by even her own dad and being the youngest kid, sometimes you’re insulated from all of the tough stuff of life and she’s so eager to prove to herself and to everybody else that there’s some things that she can handle,” Grace continued. “So, this journey is definitely going to show me a lot of that. I feel like I’m on an endless journey of proving to myself what barriers I can break, what limits I can break for myself and I’m excited to put a little bit of that eagerness and drive and, like, almost a bit of stubbornness into Barbara’s character.”

Are you excited for the Batgirl movie? What do you think of Michael Keaton being confirmed to return in the film as Batman? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Batgirl is expected to debut on HBO Max at a later date.