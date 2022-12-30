Batgirl Star Brendan Fraser Praises Leslie Grace

Last month, DC fans were met with the shocking news that Warner Bros. Discovery decided to scrap the Batgirl film despite the fact that it had already wrapped filming. The cancellation has caused reactions from many folks involved with the film ranging from its stars to the directors, Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, who recently addressed the news in a video. The movie was set to star Leslie Grace in the titular role and feature some other exciting names such as Brendan Fraser as Firefly. Recently, Fraser had a chat with Popverse and praised Grace.

"Leslie Grace is her namesake. She's dynamic," Fraser shared. "She gave a great performance. She's a stone-cold professional. You're going to see more from her. And I'm looking forward to it."

Before the Batgirl cancellation, Grace also shared kind words for Fraser and teased their dynamic in the movie.

"She definitely exceeds what I thought," Grace revealed. "I had to summon up some things in me that I didn't even know were there. It was an incredible learning experience to be on set with also action veterans like Brendan Fraser, and soak up it all up. It was so hard because he's our villain and I'm not supposed to like him but he's such a huge teddy bear. He is one of the nicest people that I've ever met. In our fight sequences the way he would just hit marks, it came from all of his experience. You can't improvise that kind of experience. There's some crazy stuff that happens. There's lots of fire because as everyone knows by now, he plays Firefly. There's crazy fire. There's crazy stunts, crazy drops. She's a biker chick, so you're going to see her do a bunch of badassery."

Here's what Grace said when the cancellation was announced.

"Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie Batgirl, I am proud of the love, hard work, and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland," Grace wrote. "I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, 'my own damn hero!' Batgirl for life!"

