Save 20% On the ’80s and ’90s Batman 4K Blu-ray Collection

Earlier this month, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and DC Comics announced that four classic Batman films would be released in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray / digital to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Caped Crusader’s first appearance in Detective Comics #27 in 1939. These films include Tim Burton’s Batman and Batman Returns as well as Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever and Batman & Robin.

At the time of writing the Batman, Batman Returns, and Batman & Robin 4K UHD editions are available to pre-order on Amazon with a 20% discount with shipping slated for June 4th. Batman Forever is still listed at full price, but this will change soon. Keep in mind that the titles are covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until they ship and you’ll automatically score the biggest discount that occurs between the time that you order and the release date. If history serves, these Blu-rays will likely top out at a discount of around 40% during the pre-order period, so you’ll automatically be covered if and when that happens. Lock the deal down while you can.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you are interested in owning the entire Batman collection in 4K, you might want to wait until September 17th when a box set of all four films will be available for purchase.

As far as special features are concerned, the Blu-rays will collectively include more than 17 hours of previously released extras, including full-length commentaries by director Tim Burton on Batman and Batman Returns and director Joel Schumacher on Batman Forever and Batman & Robin.

As you can see, the cover art has also been given a makeover “designed in stunning glossy retro colors reminiscent of the 1980’s and 1990’s era when the films were originally released in theaters”. We’re guessing that you will tolerate them or hate them.

The official synopsis for the films can be found below.

Batman: After a young boy witnesses his parents’ murder on the streets of Gotham City, he grows up to become the Batman, a mysterious figure in the eyes of Gotham’s citizens, who takes crime-fighting into his own hands. He first emerges out of the shadows when the Joker appears – a horribly disfigured individual who is out for revenge on his former employer and generally likes to have a good time, but the identity of the `bat’ is unknown. Perhaps millionaire Bruce Wayne and photographer Vicki Vale have a good chance of finding out?

Batman Returns: Gotham City faces two monstrous criminal menaces: the bizarre, sinister Penguin (Danny DeVito) and the slinky, mysterious Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer). Can Batman (Michael Keaton) battle two formidable foes at once? Especially when one wants to be mayor and the other is romantically attracted to Gotham’s hero? Like the 1989 groundbreaking original, Batman Returns is directed by the wizardly Tim Burton. And like the first blockbuster, it’s a dazzling adventure that leaves you breathless.

Batman Forever: Riddle me this, riddle me that, you’ll find adventure on the wings of a bat! Brace for excitement as Val Kilmer (Batman), Tommy Lee Jones (Two-Face), Jim Carrey (the Riddler), Nicole Kidman (Dr. Chase Meridian) and Chris O’Donnell (Robin) star in the third spectacular film in Warner Bros.’ Batman series. Joel Schumacher directs and Tim Burton co-produces this thrill-ride of a movie that thunders along on Batmobile, Batwing, Batboat, Batsub and bold heroics. Hang on!

Batman & Robin: Chills and thrills: will Gotham City be put on ice? George Clooney is Batman as the dark knight battles his greatest threat yet: cold-hearted Mr. Freeze (Schwarzenegger) and venomous Poison Ivy (Thurman). Batman has more than Gotham City to protect: the youthful eagerness of crimefighting comrades Robin (O’Donnell) and Batgirl (Silversone) puts them frequently in harm’s way. New very special effects include a wild sky-surfing sequence and Freeze’s outrageous ice-blasting arsenal. It’s state-of-the-art excitement from out Batfamily to yours.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.