7 Coolest Overpowered Justice Leaguers (Ranked By Power Level)

The Justice League is the greatest defense force of the DC Multiverse. While they are based on one Earth, they have done more to protect the entirety of existence than the heroes of any other Earth. They’ve become legends and a big reason for this is their power level. While a hero doesn’t need powers to join the team – Batman and Green Arrow are two of the most stalwart members of the group – the League faces the kinds of threats that need powerhouses to make sure they get through the fight. Over the years, many of the most powerful heroes ever have all called the team home.

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Of course, power level is just the beginning of what makes a good Leaguer. Great powers are a dime a dozen, but not every Leaguer has the coolness levels to match their high power levels. Some, however, have it in spades. These seven overpowered Justice Leaguers are the team’s coolest, formidable heroes who have more than earth-shattering might.

7) Red Tornado

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Red Tornado has long been one of the League’s most underrated powerhouses. The robot was created by T.O. Morrow to infiltrate and attack the group, but he decided instead that he respected them and ended up joining. He was possessed by the Tornado Entity, becoming a wind elemental and upping his already considerable power, earning himself a place with the Satellite League as one of their most dependable members. While he isn’t on the level of elementals like Swamp Thing, he’s still plenty powerful and can whip up wind storms that can pick the earth clean. On top of all that, Red Tornado’s body is basically indestructible, making him one of the best tanks the League has.

6) Zatanna

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Zatanna Zatara was trained by her father Giovanni to become one of the most powerful magic users on Earth. She joined the Justice League when her father disappeared, becoming the team’s premiere practitioner of the mystical arts, and has since become one of their most potent members. Her backwards-speaking spell casting allows her to do nearly anything she can think of, and she’s well-versed in any kind of magic you can think of. Zatanna is the Prime Magus, the sorcerer meant to protect the universe from the greatest mystical threats and has long been one of the coolest Leaguers of them all, her powers and bubbly personality, honed by years as a stage magician, making her a friend to all.

5) Metamorpho

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Metamorpho was once soldier of fortune Rex Mason. He found the Orb of Ra while on a mission with industrialist Simon Stagg and was changed forever. His body took on an inhuman appearance, but he was also given amazing power. He could transform his body into any element and use himself to create a variety of chemical compounds and alloys. He can be liquid, solid, gas, or plasma, making him one of the most versatile heroes around. His gruff personality hides a man with a heart of gold, a person who is trying to make the most of life as what amounts to a monster.

4) Firestorm

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Firestorm is a DC icon, becoming one of the most popular heroes of the Bronze Age of comics before fading away. Ronnie Raymond and Professor Martin Stein combined to form the Firestorm matrix, gaining amazing power and becoming a perfect odd couple who just happen to share a body at times. Firestorm has some standard superhero powers like flight, super strength, invulnerability, and energy powers but his greatest ability is the ability to manipulate molecules and elements allowing him to transforms anything into something else. He can do just about anything he wants, which has made him valuable to the League over the years.

3) Captain Atom

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Captain Atom is one of the most powerful heroes in the DC Multiverse. Nathaniel Adam was a soldier chosen to test an alien alloy that ended up bonding with him and throwing him into the future. He gained amazing power and has since become one of the US government’s most potent weapons in the battle against evil. He can control energy and matter, and has shown the ability to travel through time, among other semi-divine tricks. He’s not exactly the friendliest Leaguer – he often takes the government’s side over the team’s, which has caused some problems – but he’s on Superman’s power level and one of the League’s best weapons.

2) Wally West

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Wally West has become the most powerful Flash, as well as one of the most formidable Leaguers. The irony of that is there was a time when everyone thought his powers were fading and he stopped being a superhero. The death of his uncle Barry Allen stabilized his powers and since then, he’s been running a race against injustice. He was the first Flash to learn about the Speed Force and has since become its most skilled user. He can move faster than the speed of light, gift or take away the Speed Force from others, and do things that other Flashes could only dream of. He’s also one of the friendliest, most stalwart heroes around, a true icon of the League.

1) Superman

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Superman is the heart of the Justice League and has long been one of their most potent members. While there’s an argument whether he’s the most powerful hero in the DC Multiverse, it’s impossible to deny that he’s overpowered. He basically has whatever power level the story needs him to have. This is a character who can move planets and fly faster to other planets; he’s ridiculously OP. He’s also just an awesome character in general, the kind of person who can seem quaint in a lot of ways but can move the world with a big enough lever.

What overpowered Justice Leaguer is the coolest? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!