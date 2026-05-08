Bethesda is giving away one of its best games for free. Bethesda is primarily known for the series it internally develops, chiefly The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. The Xbox-owned publisher also owns a lineup of studios that has produced some of the best games of the last decade or so. One of the best games of the modern Bethesda era hails from 2016; it is a first-person action-adventure game with stealth elements, and it is going to be 100% free soon.

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The giveaway is set to happen on May 13, which is this coming Wednesday, at 12 p.m. ET., and it gives PC gamers the opportunity to claim a free code of Dishonored 2. The code will be a Steam code, but it will be distributed via Gamesplanet. Meanwhile, the giveaway is being put on by Lenovo. As a result, those interested will need an account with Lenovo, but this costs nothing. That said, the giveaway is dependent on supplies lasting, so those interested will need to be prompt. The window is charitable for those who are punctual, but the supply will run dry by the end of the day.

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One of 2016’s Best Games

For those unfamiliar with Dishonored 2, it was developed by Arkane Lyon and released in 2016 as the sequel to 2012’s Dishonored. And narratively, the two games are heavily connected; however, not to the point where those who want can’t jump straight into the second game and bypass its predecessor.

At release, Dishonored 2 earned an 88 on Metacritic and won Best Action/Adventure Game at The Game Awards later in the year. It also notably earned nominations for Best Design and Game of the Year at the industry’s other big awards show: the Game Developers’ Choice Awards. The immersive sim did not earn a win in either of these categories, though.

Sometimes, there are games that critics gush over, but consumers end up reacting completely differently to. This is not the case here. As noted, Dishonored 2 has an 88 on Metacritic. Perfectly matching this, it has an 88% approval rating on Steam with Steam users.

Those who end up picking up Dishonored 2 for free and end up downloading it on Steam and playing it should expect a game that is about 10 to 25 hours, depending on playstyle, skill level, and how much side content is engaged with. Meanwhile, completionists, who will need to play the game twice, once with each protagonist, are looking at about 50 hours with the game.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.