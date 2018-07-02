DC Explains Why They Spoiled Batman’s Wedding

DC Comics have a five-point explanation for spoiling Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle’s wedding in Batman #50 via The New York Times Sunday morning ahead of the book’s July 4 street date.

John Cunningham, Senior Vice President of Sales for DC Comics, wrote the following on a local comic shop retailer Facebook group:

“1. DC Sales strongly advocated getting the news out ahead of the OSD, so that the Moment of Realization did not occur hours before events began. We even did our level best to try and spoil it here on this page over and over again (and failed). The NY Times article was posted here at 630 a.m. PST not out of “Pride” — please — but to get you the information as soon as we could.

2. In the abstract, we believed the news would break on Monday morning, given the arrival time of physical copies in store and the reality that a copy or a scan would end up being passed to uncontrolled comic book outlets (much like Marvel’s wedding issue last week and every other major comic book event in the lat decade).

3. As mentioned here before, any discussion about financial remedies for problematic DC product must occur after the product is on sale.

4. While The Times piece is more fulsome that [sic] some might like, it does not spoil the shock ending of the book for fans. We’re working on getting this posted here for you.

5. I stand by my belief that BATMAN #50 is one of the best single issue periodicals of the last decade, that it is a special moment in comic book history, and that if it’s not the book we (think) we want, it’s the book we need.”

“I’m pissed about things and excited about other things,” Batman #50 writer Tom King wrote on Twitter Sunday, adding he’s “incredibly proud” of the issue and hopes fans still purchase the book on Wednesday.

The spoilers fielded largely negative response from fans, who took to social media to call the move a “marketing gimmick” and express disappointment over having the story ruined ahead of Wednesday’s much-advertised release.

“I’ve already had three people call to cancel their pre-order for Batman #50,” wrote comic shop manager @FeistyComicFan. “I feel like @DCComics owes me money now. I’ve already paid for these issues. @TomKingTK, you really shot yourself in the foot dude. Thanks @nytimes for costing me money.”

Batman #50 releases digitally and on store shelves Wednesday, July 4.